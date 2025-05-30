‘Smart film’ generates power and solve home heat sustainably

Reducing Energy Use and Electricity Costs

“We started by developing a small-scale model measuring 1 by 2 metres, simulating a typical home installation,” explained Sasithorn, one of the team members. “We calculated the amount of electricity the film could generate annually compared to the power consumption of various household devices. The results showed that our prototype meets the solar cell standards used and can reduce building electricity consumption by up to 22% per year. This means the film can efficiently power basic appliances and has the potential to lessen the load on the national power grid. It can also reduce energy use and electricity costs significantly, while producing enough electricity to power small devices like LED lights.”

A key advantage of this smart film prototype is that it can be installed without altering the building’s structure.

Users simply provide the size of the glass surfaces they want to cover, and the team custom-designs and manufactures the film accordingly.

This “plug and play” concept eliminates the need for dismantling or/ modifying electrical systems, making it ideal for those seeking quick, effective results and a practical transition to clean energy.

“What sets our innovation apart from other films on the market is its ability to ‘think and adapt,’” said Patcharaporn. “We are developing the prototype into a fully integrated smart device by embedding sensors to measure light intensity and temperature. It will also include processing systems to detect room activities and automatically adjust film transparency according to the time of day or activity type—such as reading, meetings, or relaxing during daylight hours. This real-time self-regulation will allow the film to respond intelligently to users’ needs.”

Environmental friendliness is another priority. The team selected recyclable materials and designed modular solar cell panels that can be replaced or disassembled at the end of their lifecycle, minimizing pollution and reducing electronic waste. These efforts align with international goals for achieving net-zero emissions.

Although still in the prototype phase, the Power Maker team has attracted interest from industry players through presentations at recent events. They plan to continue refining the technology and prepare for patent applications to protect their intellectual property. Industrial-scale production in partnership with the private sector is also on the horizon, aiming to meet growing market demand for clean energy and green technology.

“Another important part of this project is the learning process,” Sasithorn added with a smile. “We come from different engineering disciplines, so teamwork and communication were essential. We exchanged ideas extensively to reach mutual understanding and solutions. Engaging with users, supporters, and advisors gave us real-world experience, preparing us for future careers after graduation.”

Advisors Surawut and Patinya agree that “working on a real-world problem and developing an innovation with industrial potential is invaluable. It not only enhances the team’s skills but also builds a strong profile, equipping students with confidence and the ability to meet industry needs.”

While the smart film remains a prototype, it demonstrates that when young people are given the opportunity to experiment and innovate, they are ready to create meaningful solutions that can improve the future of our world.

