Thai silk’s elegance showcased at motorbike championship in Buri Ram
The three “grid girls” whose job is to identify drivers before a race dressed up in beautiful Thai silk outfits to mark the start of “Asia Road Racing Championship 2024” in Buri Ram on Tuesday.
Tanaisiri Chanwittayarom, Chang International Circuit managing director, said the new outfits matched Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya's initiative to promote Thai fashion.
He said the grid girls’ outfits featured different types of Thai silk and this is the first time that presenters have been so elegantly dressed in the competition’s 28-year history.
“We have transformed the grid girls with luxurious and elegant Thai silk outfits in a bid to showcase the beauty of Thai fashion and fabric,” he said.
The annual “Colours of Buri Ram” fashion exhibition is also being held at Buri Ram’s Na Pho district office until Thursday, he said, adding that it is free of charge.
The Asia Road Racing Championship 2024 is being held in China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, and will be broadcast in 70 countries via PPTV36, SPOTV, Astro Arena and Fox Sport TV channels, as well as online channels.
The first competition was held at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram from March 15 to 17. The circuit will also serve as the venue for the finals from December 6 to 8.