Embracing the theme of "Homecoming," the Spring-Summer 2024 campaign is a celebration of American culture infused with nostalgic references to cowboys and 90's pop music.

Off-White™ has enlisted these iconic athletes to bring their charisma and athleticism to the forefront of fashion. Renowned designer Ibrahim Kamara presents the essence of the campaign, melding innovative design concepts with the raw energy of sportsmanship.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym hailed as the favourite boxer of the era, epitomizes strength and resilience, embodying the spirit of Off-White™. Joined by football sensations Jay Chanathip Songkrasin and Sarach Yooyen, the Thai national team midfielder, the campaign showcases a dynamic fusion of sports and style.