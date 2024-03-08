Bows as feminine expression or sexualisation?

Ribbons have been used since before the 11th century for holding objects together. In the 21st century, however, the use of ribbons has expanded to serve decorative purposes. Its presence has had a foothold in the fashion industry ever since.

The use of ribbon has taken on a life of its own, covering a wide range of metaphorical meaning. Pink ribbon, for example, is used as the symbol of breast cancer awareness–to show support to those fighting breast cancer and remember those who have passed away.

Serving various purposes, ribbons and bows have always appeared here and there. But pink bows seem to significantly roam Pinterest boards starting in early 2023. Bow stacking–the practice of incorporating bows in one’s outfit–has been announced by Pinterest as one of the “2024 Pinterest Predicts” with the accompanying information showing that the phrase “bow outfit” had 190% more searches in the past year.

In Thailand, young Thais are familiar with this bow trend as the “Vietnamese bow”. The arrival of Vietnamese fashion in Thailand started last year with loads of bows considered as one of the main features of Vietnamese fashion.

But since when do we start wrapping pink ribbon and making a bow on our cereal and pouring milk over it? This bow-filled atmosphere leads to what is called the “coquette” bow trend. But what does it mean?