Thai-Latin Coffee+ Plus Weeks: The rich aroma of friendship

Shirley Denise Aguilar Barrera, the Ambassador of Guatemala to Thailand, expressed her happiness in joining the event today to introduce Guatemalan coffee to the Thai public. The coffee showcased came from four renowned regions in Guatemala: Antigua, known for its sweet flavor with chocolate undertones; Cobán, refreshing and vibrant, reflecting the richness of the highlands; Huehuetenango, internationally acclaimed for its smooth, wine-like taste; and Fraijanes, which features a refined blend of caramel, honey, and fresh fruit aromas.

“What’s really special is that we are working closely with the Thai Coffee Association to create a connection between Thai and Guatemalan companies in order to make a special blend of Thai and Guatemalan coffee. I believe this will work out very well, as it will provide Thai consumers with the opportunity to taste high-quality coffee,” said the Ambassador of Guatemala.

She acknowledged that the biggest challenge in the Thai market is that many Thai people are still unfamiliar with Guatemala and its specialty coffee, along with the relatively high taxes. However, she sees a great opportunity for collaboration, as Guatemala produces arabica coffee and Thailand produces robusta. Combining these would create a rich taste, presenting an opportunity for roasters and traders in Thailand to create new flavours for consumers.

After hearing from the ambassadors of these Latin American coffee-producing countries, one might be tempted to try the coffee. So, how does Brazil, the market leader, feel about the competition?

“No, not at all. We are not worried. Brazil has been the leader in coffee production and export for about 150 years. In fact, we are happy to see new producers and exporters getting involved,” replied Mathias A.S. Vilhena, the Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Federative Republic of Brazil in Thailand, with a smile.

Regarding the rising coffee prices this year, Vilhena explained that the main reason for the price hike is the increasing demand in China and other countries that used to primarily drink tea, rather than climate change. Brazilian coffee has been selling so well that stocks are nearly depleted. However, the high taxes in Thailand remain a significant challenge that must be addressed to make Brazilian coffee more accessible to Thai consumers.

Latin America is not just known for its coffee. Among the eight Latin American embassies participating in the Thai-Latin Coffee+ Plus Weeks, which include Peru, Guatemala, Chile, Panama, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina, not all of them produce coffee. For example, Chile's Ambassador, Patricio Powell, shared that due to the country’s geographical conditions, coffee is not grown there. The country’s main exports are minerals and other agricultural products. However, Chile participated in the event by offering bakery items to enjoy with coffee from their regional neighbors.

Similarly, Argentina’s Charge d’Affaires, Javier de Chico, introduced yerba mate, a traditional herbal tea from northeastern Argentina, as well as Paraguay and Brazil.

The Charge d’Affaires demonstrated how to brew the tea in a special blue cup, featuring the number 10 design of famous Argentine footballer Lionel Messi. By adding the tea leaves to the cup, pouring in hot water at 80°C, stirring, and drinking through a specially designed straw, the tea can be enjoyed either hot or cold. Adding orange juice further enhances its health benefits.

“It’s rich in antioxidants, full of vitamins, helps with focus due to its caffeine content, and is good for weight loss. Yerba mate is widely consumed in Argentina,” said the Ambassador.

For coffee lovers seeking an authentic experience from Latin America and Thai coffee from Doi Chang, Amkoi, and Suan Ya Luang, they can join the Thai-Latin Coffee+ Plus Weeks at APCD 60+ Plus Bakery & Cafe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs branch, Rajavithi House, Government House, and the Thai Red Cross Society from March 11 to 21.



