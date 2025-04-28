Restaurant businesses in Thailand grow 28% in 2023 with 314bn baht revenue

The food shop and restaurant businesses in Thailand expanded significantly in 2023, generating around 314 billion baht in revenue and 9.559 billion baht in profits, the Department of Business Development (DBD) announced on Monday.

DBD Director-General Oramon Sapthaveetham said the revenue of restaurant businesses in Thailand rose by 28.41% compared to 244.577 billion baht in 2022. Profit also surged by 182.25% compared to 3.386 billion baht in 2022.

She added that revenue and profit figures for 2024 have not yet been compiled, as restaurants and food shops are still in the process of filing their business data with the DBD.