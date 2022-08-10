Tue, August 16, 2022

life

Yong: Thais lost a lot of opportunities in early stages of Covid

An expert virologist talked about how Covid-19 has changed Thailand in the past two-and-a-half years.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Dr Yong Poovorawan of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine said while some people preferred vaccines, some did not and they would not listen to reason. Therefore, Thais lost a lot of opportunities, especially in the early stages when vaccines were limited.

He noted that the severity of the disease has dropped over time as most people are now fully vaccinated even though the virus keeps mutating.

Thais are fully capable of creating innovations, Yong said. Several innovations have proved practical but some have been created without understanding, such as a virus filter.

A unit of the virus is measured in nanometres, while PM 2.5 fine dust is measured in micrometres. These two units are different from each other by a thousand times, the virologist said.

Yong explained that the Covid-19 virus is 120nm, which is 20 times smaller than PM 2.5 dust particles.

The doctor said someone had asked him to test the virus filter with the actual virus, but he said it could not be done and only a simulation could be carried out.

He also mentioned that there was a caller who woke him from sleep at 3 or 4am, claiming to have an “amazing herb” that could cure Covid-19. Yong said he did not find that funny.

