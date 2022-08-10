Yong: Thais lost a lot of opportunities in early stages of Covid

He noted that the severity of the disease has dropped over time as most people are now fully vaccinated even though the virus keeps mutating.

Thais are fully capable of creating innovations, Yong said. Several innovations have proved practical but some have been created without understanding, such as a virus filter.

A unit of the virus is measured in nanometres, while PM 2.5 fine dust is measured in micrometres. These two units are different from each other by a thousand times, the virologist said.

Yong explained that the Covid-19 virus is 120nm, which is 20 times smaller than PM 2.5 dust particles.