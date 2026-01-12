70-year-old British-Australian found dead on yacht in Phuket

A 70-year-old British-Australian man was found dead aboard his yacht in Phuket on Sunday, police said.

The tourist was identified as Graham Tucker, who owned the yacht Synergy Sydney and had it anchored off Khao Khad Beach (near the Veranda Resort) in tambon Wichit, Phuket’s Mueang district.

Police and a doctor went to the yacht at 12.30pm on Sunday after Tucker’s German friend, Matthias Lepke, 54, reported the death.

Lepke, who was staying on another yacht anchored nearby, said he became concerned after not seeing Tucker for several days. He then went aboard Tucker’s yacht to check and found his body.