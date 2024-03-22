The Division of Tuberculosis emphasis to the "End Tuberculosis" plan with Fujifilm’s FDR Xair, an innovative portable X-ray with AI processing systems.

A breakthrough in this endeavor comes through the partnership with the Global Fund to Fight TB, which has equipped the Division with compact and FDR Xair, a portable digital X-ray device utilising an AI processing system. The device, developed by Fujifilm, enables medical teams to conduct community-based screenings swiftly. It also enables immediate diagnosis, even in remote or inaccessible areas, revolutionizing our approach to TB screening, said Dr Phalin.

"The most important aspect of combating Tuberculosis is the swift collection of sample substances for testing. Without the expertise and skills of professionals like doctors to interpret the results, delaying the return of all films to the hospital for interpretation could be fatal. This process should be integrated with innovative portable devices and AI technology to enhance efficiency in identifying at-risk individuals," stated Dr Phalin.

In January 2024, Fujifilm Group celebrated its 90th anniversary with its new global Purpose, “Giving our world more smiles” with the dedication to bringing diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people together to change the world through revolutionary innovations.

Mr. So Maruo, Managing Director of FUJIFILM (Thailand) Ltd., emphasized that the company's been a dedicated partner of the Stop TB Partnership in the global fight against TB focusing on early TB detection in line with WHO guidelines recommended screening for TB by chest X-rays.

"Our equipment, FDR Xair, a portable digital X-ray device equipped with an AI processing system, is designed to assist communities with limited hospital access. It not only benefits patients but also provides support and ease burdens to medical professionals. Furthermore, we have incorporated AI technology to bolster the capabilities of healthcare workers," Maruo explained.

Ms. Wariyaporn Pornnoppadon, the supervisor of the Baan Nontapum, a home for the protection and development of persons with Disabilities in Nonthaburi Province, highlighted the critical role of early detection, particularly among vulnerable groups like children with compromised immune systems or physical limitations. These children are at an increased risk of infection.

"Screening is essential and can significantly reduce the risk. It's also important to note that these children face travel restrictions. The Tuberculosis Division has been instrumental in ensuring these children maintain good health and a higher quality of life," she concluded.