The Division of Tuberculosis emphasis to the "End Tuberculosis" plan with Fujifilm’s FDR Xair, an innovative portable X-ray with AI processing systems.
The Division of Tuberculosis, under Thailand's Department of Disease Control, has emphasised the need for a united effort to combat the spread of Tuberculosis (TB) in Thailand. Dr Kraisorn Tohtubtiang, the Division's Director, has reiterated that TB continues to be a significant public health challenge worldwide, causing more deaths annually than any other infectious disease. It remains the deadliest infectious disease, with untreated cases leading to death in 10-20% of instances.
"In our annual forecast, we estimate that there are around 100,000 active Tuberculosis (TB) cases in Thailand. However, we have only identified 70,000 patients. This leaves 30,000 cases that have not been detected or have not yet shown symptoms spread throughout the country. These undiagnosed cases have a high chance of death if not treated and can potentially spread to others," he said.
Dr Kraisorn highlighted that the TB prevention effort in Thailand is comprehensive, requiring early detection and immediate treatment according to World Health Organization guidelines. Special attention is necessary for testing and treating high-risk groups to prevent the disease's spread. Preventative measures are also crucial, including wearing masks in crowded places and ensuring that those in close contact with TB patients are screened.
Dr Phalin Kamolwat, Physician - Advisory Level and Advisor of the Division of TB, stressed that the Division adopts proactive strategies to stay ahead of this health issue by identifying TB cases, especially in densely populated areas and restricted settings like prisons.
A breakthrough in this endeavor comes through the partnership with the Global Fund to Fight TB, which has equipped the Division with compact and FDR Xair, a portable digital X-ray device utilising an AI processing system. The device, developed by Fujifilm, enables medical teams to conduct community-based screenings swiftly. It also enables immediate diagnosis, even in remote or inaccessible areas, revolutionizing our approach to TB screening, said Dr Phalin.
"The most important aspect of combating Tuberculosis is the swift collection of sample substances for testing. Without the expertise and skills of professionals like doctors to interpret the results, delaying the return of all films to the hospital for interpretation could be fatal. This process should be integrated with innovative portable devices and AI technology to enhance efficiency in identifying at-risk individuals," stated Dr Phalin.
Mr. So Maruo, Managing Director of FUJIFILM (Thailand) Ltd., emphasized that the company's been a dedicated partner of the Stop TB Partnership in the global fight against TB focusing on early TB detection in line with WHO guidelines recommended screening for TB by chest X-rays.
"Our equipment, FDR Xair, a portable digital X-ray device equipped with an AI processing system, is designed to assist communities with limited hospital access. It not only benefits patients but also provides support and ease burdens to medical professionals. Furthermore, we have incorporated AI technology to bolster the capabilities of healthcare workers," Maruo explained.
Ms. Wariyaporn Pornnoppadon, the supervisor of the Baan Nontapum, a home for the protection and development of persons with Disabilities in Nonthaburi Province, highlighted the critical role of early detection, particularly among vulnerable groups like children with compromised immune systems or physical limitations. These children are at an increased risk of infection.
"Screening is essential and can significantly reduce the risk. It's also important to note that these children face travel restrictions. The Tuberculosis Division has been instrumental in ensuring these children maintain good health and a higher quality of life," she concluded.