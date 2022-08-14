Thai Senior Tour set for return on Tuesday

The association’s president Suthin Darunyothin said that the fourth tournament of the Thai Senior Tour will offer the highest prize money in the association’s history.

He added that the association held tournaments in several provinces to promote tourism while also generating revenue for local people.

For this season, the association has held three tournaments for the Thai Senior Tour 2022.

The first tournament was held in Chiang Mai in March while the second tournament was held in Nakhon Ratchasima in April. The recent tournament was held in Prachuap Khiri Khan in June.



