Wed, August 31, 2022

Thai Senior Tour set for return on Tuesday

Thai Senior Professional Golf Association announced that the “Toyota Senior Championship 2022, which is the fourth tournament of the Thai Senior Tour 2022, will be held at Phuket Country Club from Tuesday to Thursday,(August 16-18 ) with prize money of 2 million baht.

Moreover, the association will hold a pro-am tournament for amateur and professional senior golfers aged over 50 to play together. The winner will get prize money of 240,000 baht.
 

The association’s president Suthin Darunyothin said that the fourth tournament of the Thai Senior Tour will offer the highest prize money in the association’s history.

He added that the association held tournaments in several provinces to promote tourism while also generating revenue for local people.

For this season, the association has held three tournaments for the Thai Senior Tour 2022. 

The first tournament was held in Chiang Mai in March while the second tournament was held in Nakhon Ratchasima in April. The recent tournament was held in Prachuap Khiri Khan in June.

Published : August 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

