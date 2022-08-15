Tempers boil over as Spurs grab late 2-2 draw at Chelsea

Tottenham arrived full of confidence but were second-best for most of the game after allowing Koulibaly the freedom of the penalty area to volley superbly past Lloris.

Conte's side could not make inroads and Chelsea were faster and sharper, with Mason Mount close to scoring and Ruben Loftus-Cheek inches away from putting in a header before half-time.

It was a similar story after the break with Loftus-Cheek looking poised to score after a storming run into the area, seconds before Sterling blazed over the crossbar.

Kane wasted Tottenham's best opportunity on a rare counter-attack but Tottenham levelled when Chelsea lost the ball in their area and Hojbjerg drilled a shot inside the post.

Tuchel and Conte were both shown yellow cards for their part in the ensuing touchline melee but it seemed Tuchel would have the last laugh when Chelsea cut through Tottenham's defence and Sterling played in James to beat Lloris.

It was Tottenham who went home happier though, thanks to Kane.

“Well, you know, I just compared it to two players who have a bit of a fight on the field, but nothing happens, nobody gets injured, and the players, if you have a hard tackle, a fair tackle and you don’t go later and apologise and there’s no need." THOMAS TUCHEL, ON HIS SCUFFLE WITH CONTE.

"It’s Premier League football and the two managers got involved today because both of us were fighting for our teams, and that was it. Nobody got insulted, nobody got hurt, we didn’t have a fistfight and something, so, for me it’s not a big deal. It was part of it today, it boiled of course, and it heated up, but nothing bad, and it was, I don’t know, it was today part of the game. It’s like this.”

TUCHEL: “We fought both for our teams and it happens. It’s so close here, it was so, it was such an intense match, and both dugouts are very, very close and so it got a bit heated from both of us.”

REPORTER: “You enjoyed it, didn’t you?”

TUCHEL: “Yes, and I think he enjoyed it as well. It was nothing bad guys. Nothing bad.”

While Conte said about problem between him and Tuchel : "The most important thing is always football"

“I think that it’s not so important. It’s not so important. The most important thing is always football, and to speak about the game. The game was an intensive game, and for us, this game was really tough. But you know very well that when you come here and to play against Chelsea away is always difficult and they have a really good team.” Conte said

“Yeah, but honestly, I, and then the referee showed me a red card, but he didn’t understand the dynamic, what happened, okay? But it’s okay, I have to accept, and, but I repeat, this is not a big problem. I think this is not important. If there is a problem, the problem is between me and the other coach. Not for the others.”

“But I don’t enjoy. I think that for what happened, I think we did enjoy, yeah, and yeah, but next time will be, we’ll pay more attention and just shake the hand, and we solve the problem. Yeah, he stays his bench, I stay in my bench and we finish with the staff on one side, our staff, my staff on our side and no problem about this. It will be a, it would be a pity if for this situation we’ll miss the next game, yeah.”

