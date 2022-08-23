3 Former Champs Ready for 4t Thailand Mixed

Arpichaya, who won the first Thailand Mixed last year, is excited to compete in the stableford format again after signing off at a tied 23rd in the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge at Siam Country Club, Waterside Course in April.

“This format is quite a challenge for me as if you make a bogey or a birdie, that will make a big difference. I used to compete in this competition format before in the Asian Mixed event before and it was quite fun.

Like Chanettee, Arpichaya will take part in the LPGA Q-School second stage after settling at joint 7th in the first stage last week.

“The first LPGA Q-School was a good test for me. I had to bear with around 41 degree condition and had to stay patient throughout the competition. Having a good putting game really helped me out there,” said Arpichaya.

Chapchai, the 39-year-old player who won the Thailand Mixed title alongside his best buddy Prom Meesawat in Chiang Mai last year, hopes to add a new trophy to his cabinet.

“I’m feeling more confident now after competing in many tournaments so far this year. I’ve been working hard these days especially on some techniques. At this point, I have my eyes firmly fixed on winning every tournament that I enter,” said Chapchai whose target is also to be invited to compete in an LIV Golf event in the future.

Meanwhile in the qualifying competition on Monday, Sunantarek Wetchakama scored eight points to come on top of the leader’s board, with Pornphat Luchutaskul following second with seven point.

The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology. It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, Adidas Golf, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Thana City Country Club.

Fans can watch live coverage of the third Thailand Mixed either on AIS Play APP and TrustGolf Facebook and Youtube.