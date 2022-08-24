Six Players Pose Under “City Life” Theme Ahead of 4th Thailand Mixed

The concept of the photocall was defined as “City Life” which reflects different perspectives of individuals towards their work lives. According to survey in Japan, the number of working people with interest in golf is getting higher and higher every year. That signifies that the number of people in the golf community in Japan continues to grow annually.

Back in Thailand, golf sports has become more and more popular while the quantity of Thai golfers tends to rise significantly in 2022. As a result, TrustGolf has decided to hold the Thailand Mixed event for the first time in the central region in response to the growing popularity of golf in Thailand.

The fourth Thailand Mixed is due at the Thana City Country Club which measures 7,008 yards off the men’s tee and 6,281 off the women’s between August 25 – 28.



