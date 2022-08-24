Six Players Pose Under “City Life” Theme Ahead of 4th Thailand Mixed

The diminutive Withchayanon, who won the team’s silver in the 2017 regional Games in Kuala Lumpur was joined in the promotional activity by 2020 Singha Masters victor Ratchapol Jantavara, Thai-Japanese Poonnavich Hirayama, 2017 Thai LPGA No 1 Parinda Phokan, and rising stars Asama McKenzie and Chonnikarn Chaiyasith in the photo shoot which took part at TrustGolf Headquarters, Imperial Samrong on Tuesday.
The concept of the photocall was defined as “City Life” which reflects different perspectives of individuals towards their work lives. According to survey in Japan, the number of working people with interest in golf is getting higher and higher every year. That signifies that the number of people in the golf community in Japan continues to grow annually.
Back in Thailand, golf sports has become more and more popular while the quantity of Thai golfers tends to rise significantly in 2022. As a result, TrustGolf has decided to hold the Thailand Mixed event for the first time in the central region in response to the growing popularity of golf in Thailand.
The fourth Thailand Mixed is due at the Thana City Country Club which measures 7,008 yards off the men’s tee and 6,281 off the women’s between August 25 – 28.
For the first time, the stableford format will be introduced in the Thailand Mixed series. In comparison to the stroke play event, in a stableford pattern, players score points based on the number of strokes taken on each hole: albatross = + 8, eagle = + 5, birdie = + 2, par = 0, bogey = - 1 and – 2 for a double bogey and more. After 36 holes, top 60 and ties will proceed into the weekend rounds. The player with the highest number of points, after four days and 72 holes, wins the tournament.
In addition, a female player with the best score (but must finish in the top five on the leaders’ board) will be granted a wildcard into the Women’s Australian Open, an ALPGA event, in December. Another slot will be given to a Thai female player on the same condition in the final Thailand Mixed next month.
The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology. It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, Adidas Golf, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Thana City Country Club.
Fans can watch live coverage of the third Thailand Mixed either on AIS Play APP and TrustGolf Facebook and Youtube.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : August 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
