ONE promises amazing Muay Thai action at One Fight Night 1

However, one of the brightest jewels in ONE’s crown is its Muay Thai roster. The world’s best strikers call the promotion home, and the action that each bout brings to the circle is hard to beat.
Several intense Muay Thai battles will take place at ONE Fight Night 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on Saturday, 27 August, and before the exciting event goes down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, we take a look at why “the art of eight limbs” could steal the show.
#1 The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world grand prix semifinals
The semifinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix will take place on the main card this Saturday, and fans are waiting anxiously to see how they play out.
Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, is set to battle Cypriot powerhouse and #4-ranked Savvas Michael in what promises to be a bout of tactics and heavy strikes.
And before that, Thai striking dynamo and #1-ranked Superlek Kiatmoo9 will take on Brazilian brawler and fifth-ranked flyweight Walter Goncalves. “The Kicking Machine” will have to use every one of his vast number of skills to try and get past Goncalves, who finished Josue “Tuzo” Cruz in his quarterfinal bout in only 35 seconds.
#2 A heavy-handed world title showdown
British striking sensation and #5-ranked Liam Harrison is coming for Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s bantamweight Muay Thai crown in Saturday’s co-main event, and the Thai legend is ready to stop him.
“Hitman’s” last outing in the Circle saw him mount an almost unbelievable comeback against Muangthai PK.Saenchai. Harrison survived two knockdowns in the opening minutes to score three of his own and secure the win before the end of the first round.
But he’ll have to dig deep and come up with something even more spectacular if he wants to defeat Nong-O, who is on a perfect 8-0 run since debuting in One in 2018.
#3 Female striking stars on display
ONE actively promotes the talent of its female athletes across each sport under its banner, including Muay Thai.
And on 27 August, two of its fiery female strikers will take to the Circle for a catchweight showdown.
Australia’s Diandra Martin will meet England’s Amber Kitchen on the evening’s lead card in what promises to be a masterclass of Muay Thai.
Both stars are coming off the back of a loss, with Kitchen going down to Viktoria Lipianska and Martin succumbing to Smilla Sundell, so fans can expect them to throw bombs at each other in the hopes of scoring a highlight-reel finish when they square off on Saturday.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
