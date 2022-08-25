ONE promises amazing Muay Thai action at One Fight Night 1

#2 A heavy-handed world title showdown



British striking sensation and #5-ranked Liam Harrison is coming for Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s bantamweight Muay Thai crown in Saturday’s co-main event, and the Thai legend is ready to stop him.



“Hitman’s” last outing in the Circle saw him mount an almost unbelievable comeback against Muangthai PK.Saenchai. Harrison survived two knockdowns in the opening minutes to score three of his own and secure the win before the end of the first round.



But he’ll have to dig deep and come up with something even more spectacular if he wants to defeat Nong-O, who is on a perfect 8-0 run since debuting in One in 2018.



#3 Female striking stars on display



ONE actively promotes the talent of its female athletes across each sport under its banner, including Muay Thai.



And on 27 August, two of its fiery female strikers will take to the Circle for a catchweight showdown.



Australia’s Diandra Martin will meet England’s Amber Kitchen on the evening’s lead card in what promises to be a masterclass of Muay Thai.



Both stars are coming off the back of a loss, with Kitchen going down to Viktoria Lipianska and Martin succumbing to Smilla Sundell, so fans can expect them to throw bombs at each other in the hopes of scoring a highlight-reel finish when they square off on Saturday.



Don't miss any of the action at ONE Fight Night 1: Moraes v Johnson II, which will be broadcast live on AIS Play at 7 a.m. Indochina Time (ICT) on Saturday, 27 August. The main card will follow on AIS Play at 9 a.m. ICT. Thairath TV32 will air a same-day delay at 10:30 p.m. ICT.



