Wed, August 31, 2022

life

ONE promises amazing Muay Thai action at One Fight Night 1

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • ONE promises amazing Muay Thai acti...

ONE Championship has made a name for itself by being a passionate promoter of a multitude of martial arts. Fans can expect to see a variety of combat sports at every one of the Singapore-based organization’s events – from submission grappling to kickboxing.

However, one of the brightest jewels in ONE’s crown is its Muay Thai roster. The world’s best strikers call the promotion home, and the action that each bout brings to the circle is hard to beat.  
 

Several intense Muay Thai battles will take place at ONE Fight Night 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on Saturday, 27 August, and before the exciting event goes down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, we take a look at why “the art of eight limbs” could steal the show.  
  
#1 The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world grand prix semifinals 
  
The semifinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix will take place on the main card this Saturday, and fans are waiting anxiously to see how they play out.  
  
Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, is set to battle Cypriot powerhouse and #4-ranked Savvas Michael in what promises to be a bout of tactics and heavy strikes.   
  
And before that, Thai striking dynamo and #1-ranked Superlek Kiatmoo9 will take on Brazilian brawler and fifth-ranked flyweight Walter Goncalves. “The Kicking Machine” will have to use every one of his vast number of skills to try and get past Goncalves, who finished Josue “Tuzo” Cruz in his quarterfinal bout in only 35 seconds.  
 

#2 A heavy-handed world title showdown  
  
British striking sensation and #5-ranked Liam Harrison is coming for Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s bantamweight Muay Thai crown in Saturday’s co-main event, and the Thai legend is ready to stop him.  
  
“Hitman’s” last outing in the Circle saw him mount an almost unbelievable comeback against Muangthai PK.Saenchai. Harrison survived two knockdowns in the opening minutes to score three of his own and secure the win before the end of the first round.  
  
But he’ll have to dig deep and come up with something even more spectacular if he wants to defeat Nong-O, who is on a perfect 8-0 run since debuting in One in 2018.  
  
#3 Female striking stars on display  
  
ONE actively promotes the talent of its female athletes across each sport under its banner, including Muay Thai.  
  
And on 27 August, two of its fiery female strikers will take to the Circle for a catchweight showdown.  
  
Australia’s Diandra Martin will meet England’s Amber Kitchen on the evening’s lead card in what promises to be a masterclass of Muay Thai.  
  
Both stars are coming off the back of a loss, with Kitchen going down to Viktoria Lipianska and Martin succumbing to Smilla Sundell, so fans can expect them to throw bombs at each other in the hopes of scoring a highlight-reel finish when they square off on Saturday.   
  
Don’t miss any of the action at ONE Fight Night 1: Moraes v Johnson II, which will be broadcast live on AIS Play at 7 a.m. Indochina Time (ICT) on Saturday, 27 August. The main card will follow on AIS Play at 9 a.m. ICT. Thairath TV32 will air a same-day delay at 10:30 p.m. ICT.   
   
Also, tickets for the event are now available at onefc.com/tickets.   

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Birdie Fruitful Kusuma Seizes Early Lead at 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Hit film directors say copyright law must change for K-movies' global success

Published : Aug 31, 2022

The return of Tor Thanai and 8 things you need to know about his new music video “Hotel”

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Players Pose in Promotional Photocall for 7th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Published : August 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

South East Asia -Germany unite to drive a Circular Economy policy in the region

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Great Wall Motor Provides Tips for Facing Trouble While Using an Electric Vehicle

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Anti-Oxidant Extracts from Young Durians at the Trimming Period

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Satun Ready to Host 7th Asia Pacific Geoparks Network Symposium 2022

Published : Aug 31, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.