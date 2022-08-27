Eagle on 14th Puts Amarin in Contention at 4th Thailand Mixed

The one-time Thailand Development Tour winner in 2019, after finishing his second round, postponed from Friday, in the morning, returned to the greens on fire by shooting four birdies with a 25-foot eagle that granted him five points against two bogeys to earn 11 points. His total 27 saw him lead second round leader Atiruj Winaicharoenkul who had a bogey free round of four birdies that gifted him eight points and 26 in overall.
“I gave myself several chances but there were some holes where I should have done better. However, that eagle really boosted up my confidence and got me back into contention,” added the 25-year-old Bangkokian who posted two tied fourth finishes in the All Thailand Golf Tour (ATGT) this year in Phuket and Rayong.
Never before a leader in a big tour, Amarin will have to cope with an unfamiliar territory when he tees off in the last group on Sunday with his eyes firmly fixed on a breakthrough victory.
“I wouldn’t be standing here if I’m not prepared to face this type of challenge. But because it’s a stableford format, you cannot set your hope too high as things can turn around pretty quickly. Everybody stands an equal shot at winning. The one who comes up with great putts will prevail,” added Amarin or known as “Ray” among his friends and family.
The up-and-coming Atiruj, winner of two titles on the ATGT this year and two Thai PGA Tour titles in 2018 and 2020, despite with an unblemished scorecard, was not content with his round.
“I played below my standard today. The way I putted was nowhere near my level. I wish I had made long birdies more,” said the 22-year-old from Rayong.
“On Sunday, I hope that I can putt better. I don’t want to think about winning as I would rather enjoy the game of golf,” he added.
Amateur Weerawish Narkprachar, a SEA Games team’s event gold medalist and former World Youth Games mixed doubles gold medalist Vanchai Luangnitikul trailed the leader by two points, each with 25.
“To be honest I didn’t expect to be among the leaders. Playing a stableford format really tests your offensive game and at the same time you will try to avoid a double bogey. For tomorrow, the one who shoots the most birdies will win the trophy,” said the 18-year-old from Samut Prakarn.
Despite affected by a jet-lag after a long flight from the US, Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong earned seven points from four birdies and one bogey which placed her at lone fifth with 23 points. She is the only woman in the top five. By landing inside the top five as the best female player on Sunday, she will earn a wildcard into the Women’s Australian Open in December.
“It will be great if I receive that quota to play in a big event. But there are 18 more holes of golf to play. Physically I’m better now. But it will be hard to beat the men in this tournament as they hit further and can shoot scores higher than us,” said the 25-year-old former LPGA player from Bueng Kan.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : August 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
