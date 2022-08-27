Eagle on 14th Puts Amarin in Contention at 4th Thailand Mixed

“I gave myself several chances but there were some holes where I should have done better. However, that eagle really boosted up my confidence and got me back into contention,” added the 25-year-old Bangkokian who posted two tied fourth finishes in the All Thailand Golf Tour (ATGT) this year in Phuket and Rayong.

Never before a leader in a big tour, Amarin will have to cope with an unfamiliar territory when he tees off in the last group on Sunday with his eyes firmly fixed on a breakthrough victory.

“I wouldn’t be standing here if I’m not prepared to face this type of challenge. But because it’s a stableford format, you cannot set your hope too high as things can turn around pretty quickly. Everybody stands an equal shot at winning. The one who comes up with great putts will prevail,” added Amarin or known as “Ray” among his friends and family.

The up-and-coming Atiruj, winner of two titles on the ATGT this year and two Thai PGA Tour titles in 2018 and 2020, despite with an unblemished scorecard, was not content with his round.



