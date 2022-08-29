Man United agree deal with Ajax to sign Brazil winger Antony - reports

The deal is reported to be worth an initial 80.75 million pounds ($94.74 million), with a further 4.25 million in add-ons, the BBC said.
The 22-year-old is set to complete a medical within the next two days.
Antony joined Ajax in February 2020 from Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo, making more than 80 appearances for the Dutch side in all competitions and scoring 25 goals.
He made his Brazil debut in October 2021 in a 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Venezuela.
Published : August 29, 2022
By : THE NATION
