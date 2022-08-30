Thai WPGA Trio Get Wildcards into KLPGA Event

Sasikarn Somboonsap, Chayanit Wangmahaporn and Alisara Wedchankama are upbeat about their chance participate in the 700 million-won tournament at the gigantic par 72 6,748 course in Gyeonggi.
“I’m overwhelmed to be given this opportunity to compete in the Edaily Ladies Open which is a big event on the KLPGA Tour. I hope to bring my A game going into competition. I will try to focus on my iron as I’ve heard that the course is big and try to shape up my chipping and putts. However, I will stick to my game plan and stay out of pressure,” said the 24-year-old Sasikarn in her first offshore event as a professional player.
Likewise, 24-year-old Chayanit, 24 from Rayong, will have to concentrate on her iron to get ready for the monstrous layout.
“You need to hit far at the course. That’s why I’m going to work on my iron in particular next week,” said Chayanit who used to play on the Dream Tour, a second tier tour in South Korea.
“I learned a lot during my play on the tour (Dream Tour) last year. I got a lot of experience from fellow players. This will be my first time playing on the big tour there,” she said.
Alisa is thrilled to receive this once-in-a life time opportunity and is ready to take up a hilly challenge at Sunning Point.
“I’ve heard that it’s a mountainous course, so I will have to hit lobs as I normally strike the ball pretty flat. You need to hit big on a course like this and have good approach shots. However, I will try to have fun out there and not get too uptight,” she added.
Published : August 30, 2022
By : THE NATION
