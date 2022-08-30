Thai WPGA Trio Get Wildcards into KLPGA Event

“You need to hit far at the course. That’s why I’m going to work on my iron in particular next week,” said Chayanit who used to play on the Dream Tour, a second tier tour in South Korea.

“I learned a lot during my play on the tour (Dream Tour) last year. I got a lot of experience from fellow players. This will be my first time playing on the big tour there,” she said.

Alisa is thrilled to receive this once-in-a life time opportunity and is ready to take up a hilly challenge at Sunning Point.

“I’ve heard that it’s a mountainous course, so I will have to hit lobs as I normally strike the ball pretty flat. You need to hit big on a course like this and have good approach shots. However, I will try to have fun out there and not get too uptight,” she added.

