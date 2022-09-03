Serena Williams falls in third round of U.S. Open, retirement expected

But after a joyous run into the third round there was no shame in a loss to the gritty Tomljanovic, allowing the 23-times Grand Slam winner to exit with dignity intact and head held high.

Her three matches, highlighted by a second-round win over world number two Anett Kontaveit, were a gift to her fans, the relentless never surrender attitude that made her tennis' dominant player for over two decades on display right until the very final point.

"It’s been a fun ride and the most incredible ride and journey I’ve been on," Williams, fighting back tears, told the cheering crowd.

Always up for a fight, the 40-year-old came out swinging, forcing Tomljanovic to go the distance.

