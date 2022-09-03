FIFA referee killed by car crash after Thai League 1 match

Titichai, 43, was heading home in Kalasin province from Pitchaya Stadium in Nongbua Lamphu province when his car left a bend on a poorly lit road.

He was pried from the wreckage and rushed to Nong Bua Hospital but succumbed to his injuries at around 10pm on Friday.

Titichai was employed by the Football Association of Thailand as a first-class referee in Thai League 1. He worked as a FIFA referee from 2012 to 2018 and in 2017-1018 became one of the few Thai referees to preside over international matches. His last international game was at the AFF Suzuki Cup in 2018. He also worked briefly in Vietnam’s V League in 2016.

The game on Friday evening ended with Ratchaburi winning 2-0 after goals from Brazil’s Vanderley Dias Marinho in the 16th minute and Cape Verdean Alvin Fortes in the 45th minute.