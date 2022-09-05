TEN HAG SAVOURS VICTORY OVER ARSENAL
Erik ten Hag celebrated a huge victory over Arsenal, but hopes to get more out of his Manchester United side in the forthcoming fixtures.
The Reds showed fighting spirit to pick up a 3-1 result against the Premier League leaders, with two goals from Marcus Rashford and an opener from debutant Antony.
Ten Hag was happy with the team's win, but insists he is still looking for improvement, stating "good is not good enough."
STARTED WELL
“I thought our start was really good. I think it was the best [first] ten minutes until now. We were really dominant in the opponents' half. And then the cancelled goal from a little break, we had a little bit of losing composure and that’s not necessary. We have to get in the game, keep going, play our game and everyday we learn that. And as you saw, there was a good team on the pitch, good team spirit. Also with pressing, maybe not always the good routines, but they [the players] fought, they recovered. Arsenal created chances, but I think we also did, especially on the break. We scored great goals.”
WORRIED ABOUT ARSENAL’S CHANCES?
“Yes [but] worried is a big word. I know our defending line can deal with that. But I know they have a lot of creativity, and I say they have good routines. But we could have done things better. We are not as long together as Arsenal is. And when we get that in, we will be even more comfortable in the game and that is what we have to work for. And that is hard work. So, still a lot of room for improvement.”
ANTONY'S EARLY IMPACT
“I think we have already seen what a threat he is. Speed and creativity are a real threat in the Premier League. And he is a part of it. And I think we missed a player on the right wing because all the players that can play there like Jadon Sancho, like Marcus Rashford, prefer more the centre or the left side. Now, we have the one who can play really good over the right wing, so there was a missing link. Now, today's first performance here, he did well, but he can step up. I know him from Amsterdam. I know this is a different league, but there is potential and he will get that. He will be even better than he was today. But I would say today already, it was a great goal. Although, I must mention all the goals today were team goals.”
CHANGE SINCE BRENTFORD
“There is a process. You have to lift. Everyday, high standards. That is my demands, my coaches' demands. And I think also the players in our team have those demands. There are already many players in the team who have won a lot of trophies, and they had to bring that into the dressing room. Everyday, get the best out of you, and we demand that from each other.”
PLAYERS SHOWED CHARACTER
“Definitely. I must say Arsenal played well, but we defend well. And I never had the feeling they would break us. And they had good possession, a lot of movement and creativity. But we had a good defending line, but we defend as a team with all eleven [players]. But still, we can have better pressing organisation, we can keep them further away from our goal and control them very well. We need a little more composure on the ball. And you can control and dictate the game even more.”
RASHFORD ROLLING BACK THE YEARS
“He was brilliant. It was a really great performance from him. As a striker, he was pressing. But also, when we played it over him and he was the target, he made the right decisions. For instance, also with the goal for Antony. Finally, he was twice in behind and finished. It was a great performance and I'm really happy because he has invested a lot.”
MALACIA EXCELLED AGAINST SAKA
“He played really well, [as did] the whole back four. I think David and Rapha bring their routine in, their experience, and then you see how it works. It's really a unit and it's difficult to create chances against them. Even when the pressing is not always good, they are stable and it's good to see because that wins you football games.”
PLAYERS EAGER TO IMPROVE
“I think [they are]. And it has to be also the fact. You want to get that culture because we also know we are just at the start. There is a long way to go and we have to get better because good is not good enough.”