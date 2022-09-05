TEN HAG SAVOURS VICTORY OVER ARSENAL

ANTONY'S EARLY IMPACT

“I think we have already seen what a threat he is. Speed and creativity are a real threat in the Premier League. And he is a part of it. And I think we missed a player on the right wing because all the players that can play there like Jadon Sancho, like Marcus Rashford, prefer more the centre or the left side. Now, we have the one who can play really good over the right wing, so there was a missing link. Now, today's first performance here, he did well, but he can step up. I know him from Amsterdam. I know this is a different league, but there is potential and he will get that. He will be even better than he was today. But I would say today already, it was a great goal. Although, I must mention all the goals today were team goals.”

CHANGE SINCE BRENTFORD

“There is a process. You have to lift. Everyday, high standards. That is my demands, my coaches' demands. And I think also the players in our team have those demands. There are already many players in the team who have won a lot of trophies, and they had to bring that into the dressing room. Everyday, get the best out of you, and we demand that from each other.”

PLAYERS SHOWED CHARACTER

“Definitely. I must say Arsenal played well, but we defend well. And I never had the feeling they would break us. And they had good possession, a lot of movement and creativity. But we had a good defending line, but we defend as a team with all eleven [players]. But still, we can have better pressing organisation, we can keep them further away from our goal and control them very well. We need a little more composure on the ball. And you can control and dictate the game even more.”

RASHFORD ROLLING BACK THE YEARS

“He was brilliant. It was a really great performance from him. As a striker, he was pressing. But also, when we played it over him and he was the target, he made the right decisions. For instance, also with the goal for Antony. Finally, he was twice in behind and finished. It was a great performance and I'm really happy because he has invested a lot.”

MALACIA EXCELLED AGAINST SAKA

“He played really well, [as did] the whole back four. I think David and Rapha bring their routine in, their experience, and then you see how it works. It's really a unit and it's difficult to create chances against them. Even when the pressing is not always good, they are stable and it's good to see because that wins you football games.”

PLAYERS EAGER TO IMPROVE

“I think [they are]. And it has to be also the fact. You want to get that culture because we also know we are just at the start. There is a long way to go and we have to get better because good is not good enough.”