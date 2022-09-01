Ten Hag expects Cristiano to stay at Man United
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said the club will not sign more players before Thursday's (August 31) transfer deadline following the completion of the discussions to sign Antony and Martin Dubravka, while he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to stay.
United reached an agreement with Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday (August 30) to sign Brazil winger Antony, with British media reporting the transfer to be worth an initial 80.75 million pounds ($93.78 million), with a further 4.25 million pounds in add-ons.
The club are also hoping to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Dubravka on loan, with an option to make the deal permanent.
Ten Hag reiterated his belief that Ronaldo will stay at the club, amid intense speculation over the 37-year-old's future after British media reported the Portugal forward wanted to leave United to play Champions League soccer.
"It is clear. We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games," Ten Hag said when asked about Ronaldo's future, adding that full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will also stay after being linked with a move away.
United, 11th in the Premier League standings, face Leicester City away on Thursday and remain without injured striker Anthony Martial, while defender Victor Lindelof will be assessed after he returned to training.
With Antony's signing yet to be completed, the winger may have to target Sunday's (September 4) clash with Arsenal for his potential debut.
Ten Hag said his team need to maintain the "winning mentality", having won their last two league games after being bottom of the table after losing their first two.