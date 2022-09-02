LEICESTER 0 UNITED 1 : Sancho sinks Leicester as Man Utd win three in a row
Manchester United completed a third Premier League win on the bounce by beating Leicester 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on Thursday evening.
Jadon Sancho's brilliant goal, scored midway through the first half, was enough to seal the victory for Erik ten Hag's side away from home.
Great play between Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford resulted in the ball being threaded through to Sancho and the England international rounded Danny Ward in the Foxes goal to score.
David De Gea saved well from James Maddison's free-kick after the break, but United had the better opportunities to double our lead and were comfortable in closing out the win, which takes us up to fifth in the top-flight table.
FIRST HALF - REDS ON TOP
Despite a relatively even opening 10 minutes, it was United who quickly put our stamp on the game. Christian Eriksen had the first effort on goal, but his fizzing effort bounced just wide of the post.
The home side registered the first shot on target, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's bending strike was saved easily by De Gea.
Just minutes later, the Reds opened the scoring, as excellent pressure by Dalot allowed the pitch to open up for United.
A couple of touches between Dalot, Fernandes and Rashford were all that was required for Sancho to find himself in space and slot home with complete composure, for his second goal of the season.
Our forward line continued to pick up great positions between the lines and Rashford played in Sancho once again but his effort was well blocked by James Justin, while Harvey Barnes whipped a shot just over the bar.
SECOND HALF - UNITED SHOW RESILIENCE
It was a confident and self-assured first-half from the Reds, but Leicester quickly grew into the game, rousing their home fans. Maddison's curling 25-yard free-kick was tipped away by De Gea to prevent it from nestling in the top corner.
Moments later, Dewsbury-Hall whipped a dangerous ball into the box but Barnes couldn't quite get his free header under control, with the ball just too high for him.
For the next 10 minutes or so, the chasing pack of Leicester pinned United into our own half, prompting Ten Hag to introduce Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo in place of Anthony Elanga and Sancho respectively.
Ronaldo was instrumental in what could have been a second goal for us, but his pass was intercepted before it could reach Eriksen who would have had a tap-in.
Our no.7 came close himself just moments later, getting on the end of Dalot's cross with a speculative overhead kick that went just wide.
Just when it seemed the win was secure, Justin had a golden chance during added time but he blazed his effort over De Gea's goal.
Although the Foxes dominated large portions of the second half, United's defence once more had the answer to everything that was thrown at them to see out yet another win, and secure another clean sheet on the road.