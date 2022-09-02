LEICESTER 0 UNITED 1 : Sancho sinks Leicester as Man Utd win three in a row

SECOND HALF - UNITED SHOW RESILIENCE

It was a confident and self-assured first-half from the Reds, but Leicester quickly grew into the game, rousing their home fans. Maddison's curling 25-yard free-kick was tipped away by De Gea to prevent it from nestling in the top corner.

Moments later, Dewsbury-Hall whipped a dangerous ball into the box but Barnes couldn't quite get his free header under control, with the ball just too high for him.

For the next 10 minutes or so, the chasing pack of Leicester pinned United into our own half, prompting Ten Hag to introduce Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo in place of Anthony Elanga and Sancho respectively.

Ronaldo was instrumental in what could have been a second goal for us, but his pass was intercepted before it could reach Eriksen who would have had a tap-in.

Our no.7 came close himself just moments later, getting on the end of Dalot's cross with a speculative overhead kick that went just wide.

Just when it seemed the win was secure, Justin had a golden chance during added time but he blazed his effort over De Gea's goal.

Although the Foxes dominated large portions of the second half, United's defence once more had the answer to everything that was thrown at them to see out yet another win, and secure another clean sheet on the road.

