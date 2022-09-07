Klopp angered by journalist's Naples safety question

"True did I ever win here? With Dortmund no, with Liverpool no, but I'm not sure we quite frequently qualified for the Champions league final after Napoli was with us in the group stage."

"I'm not sure all the time but maybe at least twice if I'm right with Dortmund and one year with Liverpool maybe as well. But in Germany I'm a late bloomer, I need always a little bit longer to achieve my stuff and that means sometimes I have to try two times, sometimes three times, sometimes four times and Napoli obviously four times. What do we have to do? Play better than in the previous three games that would be very helpful because we didn't play particularly well when we came here and because one reason, Napoli is pretty strong." Said KLOPP

But another midfielder, Jordan Henderson, is out after suffering a hamstring injury in last week's win over Newcastle United.

The return of Spain international Thiago, who has not played since the opening day of the Premier League season, is a boost for Klopp who has had several players absent in the opening weeks of the campaign.

"Thiago, back in training, second day today. [It] means he is ready; for how long, we will see," said Klopp.

Klopp said Henderson, however, would not be back until after this month's international break.

Brazilian Arthur Melo, signed on loan from Juventus last week, could play some part in the game, said Klopp.

