Klopp angered by journalist's Naples safety question
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp took offence in his news conference ahead of his side's Champions League match with Napoli when an Italian journalist questioned him about Liverpool’s warning to supporters in Naples about staying safe.
The German also gave an update about midfielder Thiago Alcantara who is available for Wednesday's (September 7) Champions League Group A opener after returning to training following injury.
Journalist : "Good evening this is not the first time you've come to Naples. I wanted to know whether you consider the city to be dangerous because today Liverpool's social media accounts put out several messages telling their fans to be wary of the city and I wondered whether that's been your experience whether you'd like to try and calm the fans down or whether you consider it to be a welcoming city?"
KLOPP : "That’s an embarrassing question from you, you want to create headlines? I really don't understand it, Are you from Napoli (Naples)? Do you think it's a dangerous city? I don't know. I don't live a normal life in Napoli. I'm protected here. I go to the hotel and now you ask me what I think about Napoli? You know exactly what people are talking about, if some supporters meet some supporters something can happen. That is nothing to do with the city, so, I don't know but I'm not here to create headlines for you and if you don't know what to ask anymore that's no problem because I would love to go to the hotel to be honest and just concentrate on the game tomorrow and it looks like that you don't know what to ask me any more because of the question. With aggression."
"True did I ever win here? With Dortmund no, with Liverpool no, but I'm not sure we quite frequently qualified for the Champions league final after Napoli was with us in the group stage."
"I'm not sure all the time but maybe at least twice if I'm right with Dortmund and one year with Liverpool maybe as well. But in Germany I'm a late bloomer, I need always a little bit longer to achieve my stuff and that means sometimes I have to try two times, sometimes three times, sometimes four times and Napoli obviously four times. What do we have to do? Play better than in the previous three games that would be very helpful because we didn't play particularly well when we came here and because one reason, Napoli is pretty strong." Said KLOPP
But another midfielder, Jordan Henderson, is out after suffering a hamstring injury in last week's win over Newcastle United.
The return of Spain international Thiago, who has not played since the opening day of the Premier League season, is a boost for Klopp who has had several players absent in the opening weeks of the campaign.
"Thiago, back in training, second day today. [It] means he is ready; for how long, we will see," said Klopp.
Klopp said Henderson, however, would not be back until after this month's international break.
Brazilian Arthur Melo, signed on loan from Juventus last week, could play some part in the game, said Klopp.