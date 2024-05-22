Luxurious ‘Tour in Train’ explores heritage sites in Korat

Passengers will then be taken to Sung Noen’s Wat Thammachak Semaram, where they can pay their respects to the revered reclining Buddha sandstone statue that dates back more than 1300 years. The trip also includes other fun activities like planting trees at Khao Yai Thiang and dyeing cloth with clay at Khao Chan Ngam in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sikhiu district.

Passengers will travel in the luxurious SRT Prestige train that was adapted from the JR-West train given to Thailand by Japan. The train, painted in blue with gold trim, has comfortable interiors bathed in a golden glow.