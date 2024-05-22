Luxurious ‘Tour in Train’ explores heritage sites in Korat

The luxurious SRT Prestige train will first take passengers to the Dong Phaya Yen Forest in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Khao Yai Forest Complex, where they can view breathtaking scenery and wildlife. It will then stop at the historic newly restored two-storey Sung Noen train station, where King Rama IX and Queen Sirikit’s train would stop when they were travelling. The quaint wooden building has now been turned into a museum.
Passengers will then be taken to Sung Noen’s Wat Thammachak Semaram, where they can pay their respects to the revered reclining Buddha sandstone statue that dates back more than 1300 years. The trip also includes other fun activities like planting trees at Khao Yai Thiang and dyeing cloth with clay at Khao Chan Ngam in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sikhiu district.
Passengers will travel in the luxurious SRT Prestige train that was adapted from the JR-West train given to Thailand by Japan. The train, painted in blue with gold trim, has comfortable interiors bathed in a golden glow.
The two-days-one-night “Tour in Train” starts on May 30 from Bangkok’s Hualamphong Station. Tickets are now available at 2,900 baht per person and limited to just 50 seats. The price covers meals, transfers and accommodation. Visit https://www.facebook.com/trdcenter for more information.