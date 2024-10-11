100,000 lanterns illuminate Lamphun temple

The relics are enshrined in the temple’s golden stupa, and are paid homage to along with the monument of Queen Chamdhevi, the first ruler of ancient Lamphum.

The festival kicked off on September 27 and runs until November 15.

According to local beliefs, hanging a lit lantern at the temple will help improve one’s luck and prosperity, while others believe that writing one’s wish on the lantern and lighting it on temple ground will make it come true.

Local communities have also embraced the festival as an opportunity to showcase their craftsmanship and generate income. They produce colourful, handmade paper lanterns and sell them to visitors, contributing to the northern province’s economy in line with the government’s soft power promotion policy.



Photos by Thiti Wannamontha #NationPhoto

