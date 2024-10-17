Three famous marine national parks reopen to tourists after 6 months

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said the parks would be open from October 15 to May 15 each year.

The Similan National Park, Surin Islands National Park, and Laem Son National Park offer stunning turquoise waters, pristine beaches, and diverse marine life.

These parks are renowned for their natural beauty and recreational opportunities, including diving, snorkelling, and exploring traditional villages.

Similan National Park in Phang Nga Province is famous for its iconic "Sailing Rock" and vibrant coral reefs. Visitors can enjoy swimming, snorkelling, and diving in the crystal-clear waters.

Surin Islands National Park, also in Phang Nga province, is home to a variety of marine species, including whale sharks. The park's beautiful coral reefs and traditional villages offer a unique experience for tourists.

Laem Son National Park, located in Ranong and Phang Nga provinces, features fine white sandy beaches and abundant coral reefs. Snorkelling and scuba diving are popular activities in this area.

The department has implemented measures to protect the environment and ensure sustainable tourism practices in these national parks.

Visitors are encouraged to follow park rules and regulations to preserve the natural beauty of these areas, officials said.

