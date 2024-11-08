Fields of gold: Bua tong blooms in Mae Hong Son

As winter approaches, the northern province of Mae Hong Son transforms into a breathtaking spectacle.

The annual blooming of the bua tong, or tree marigold, is a magnificent sight, attracting both domestic and international tourists.

The flowers, known for their vibrant yellow hue, carpet the slopes of Doi Mae U Kho. This stunning natural phenomenon occurs only once a year, typically between November and December. The unique climate and terrain of the region create the perfect conditions for these flowers to flourish.

Montri Dechasakulsom, director-general of the Department of Rural Roads, encourages visitors to explore the beauty of Mae Hong Son. The province offers a variety of attractions, including the Mae Surin Waterfall National Park, Doi Phu Chi Phor and the Lady’s Slipper Orchid Conservation Centre.

The bua tong fields on Doi Mae U Kho, 1,600 metres above sea level provide a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys, as well as take stunning photographs of the golden fields.

