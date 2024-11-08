Fields of gold: Bua tong blooms in Mae Hong Son

As winter approaches, the northern province of Mae Hong Son transforms into a breathtaking spectacle.
The annual blooming of the bua tong, or tree marigold, is a magnificent sight, attracting both domestic and international tourists.
The flowers, known for their vibrant yellow hue, carpet the slopes of Doi Mae U Kho. This stunning natural phenomenon occurs only once a year, typically between November and December. The unique climate and terrain of the region create the perfect conditions for these flowers to flourish.
Montri Dechasakulsom, director-general of the Department of Rural Roads, encourages visitors to explore the beauty of Mae Hong Son. The province offers a variety of attractions, including the Mae Surin Waterfall National Park, Doi Phu Chi Phor and the Lady’s Slipper Orchid Conservation Centre.
The bua tong fields on Doi Mae U Kho, 1,600 metres above sea level provide a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys, as well as take stunning photographs of the golden fields.
To celebrate this natural wonder, the “Bua Tong Blossom Festival” is being held from now until December 31. The festival offers a range of activities, including cultural performances, local handicrafts, and delicious food. Visitors can also enjoy leisurely walks through the flower fields or simply relax and take in the breathtaking scenery.
To reach Doi Mae U Kho, follow Route 108 from Mae Hong Son City to Khun Yuam District. From there, take Route 1263 and then MSOR 4009. The journey is approximately 90 kilometres and offers stunning views along the way.
It's important to note that driving conditions can be challenging, especially during the rainy season. Visitors are advised to drive cautiously and follow traffic rules. For more information and updates, contact the Mae Hong Son Rural Highway District at 053 612 162 or the NTC Hotline 1146.