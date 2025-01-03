Foreign tourists in Thailand are showing increased interest in Ko Samet

The travel platform’s New Horizons list further reveals Chantaburi to be the top trending destination for Thai domestic travellers and Shanghai to be emerging among Thai travellers.

Agoda’s New Horizons ranking, which is released annually, compares the accommodation booking ranks of the two previous years to identify the highest climbers in both domestic and international travel.

Chantaburi, Thailand’s rising star on the travel map, is capturing the hearts of domestic travellers in ways few could have predicted.

Nestled on Thailand’s eastern coast, this charming province offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and cultural charm. Imagine wandering along the untouched shores of Ao Yang Beach, discovering the serene Phlio Waterfall hidden in a tropical paradise, or hiking through the misty forests of Khao Khitchakut National Park for breathtaking views. Beyond its stunning landscapes, Chantaburi is rich in history, with the historic Chantaburi Old Town offering a glimpse into the past and the famous Chanthaburi Gem Market showcasing the region’s precious stone heritage.

With its magnetic mix of authenticity and allure, Chantaburi is becoming the perfect getaway for Thai travellers seeking to connect with the true spirit of their homeland.