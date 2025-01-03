Foreign tourists in Thailand are showing increased interest in Ko Samet

The travel platform’s New Horizons list further reveals Chantaburi to be the top trending destination for Thai domestic travellers and Shanghai to be emerging among Thai travellers.
Agoda’s New Horizons ranking, which is released annually, compares the accommodation booking ranks of the two previous years to identify the highest climbers in both domestic and international travel.
Chantaburi, Thailand’s rising star on the travel map, is capturing the hearts of domestic travellers in ways few could have predicted.
Nestled on Thailand’s eastern coast, this charming province offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and cultural charm. Imagine wandering along the untouched shores of Ao Yang Beach, discovering the serene Phlio Waterfall hidden in a tropical paradise, or hiking through the misty forests of Khao Khitchakut National Park for breathtaking views. Beyond its stunning landscapes, Chantaburi is rich in history, with the historic Chantaburi Old Town offering a glimpse into the past and the famous Chanthaburi Gem Market showcasing the region’s precious stone heritage.
With its magnetic mix of authenticity and allure, Chantaburi is becoming the perfect getaway for Thai travellers seeking to connect with the true spirit of their homeland.
The interest in Thailand for international travellers is shifting to Ko Samet. This small island off the eastern coast offers a perfect blend of crystal-clear waters, powdery white beaches, and nightlife. It is home to a variety of stunning destinations that cater to both relaxation and adventure.
Ao Prao Beach is one of the island's most popular spots, known for its clear waters and peaceful atmosphere, perfect for unwinding. For those seeking lively nightlife, the island offers trendy beach bars where visitors can enjoy a drink while watching the sunset. With its atmosphere and natural beauty, Ko Samet is quickly establishing itself as a must-visit destination for those seeking both relaxation and adventure in Thailand.
With its magnetic charm and unique vibe, Koh Samet is the perfect escape for international travellers looking to experience the best of Thailand’s coastal wonders without having to travel far from Bangkok.
And for Thai travellers heading overseas, Shanghai is returning as a top destination, propelled by the recent changes in visa fee policies that make the Chinese metropolis more accessible than ever. From its iconic skyline to its lively shopping districts, Shanghai offers a perfect blend of modernity and tradition for any type of traveller.
Pierre Honne, Senior Country Director at Agoda, said: "Whether it's the serene beaches of Ko Samet or the energy of Shanghai, the rise of destinations like Ko Samet, Chantaburi, and Shanghai shows that travellers are seeking authentic experiences. With shifting visa policies and a growing desire for hidden gems, these destinations are capturing the imagination of travellers, and we’re excited to help them discover new horizons with Agoda’s great value deals on accommodation and flights.”
Looking at the top emerging destinations for Asian travellers combined, it is Shanghai that tops the New Horizons list. The Chinese metropolis is followed by Jeju (South Korea), Paris (France), Nha Trang (Vietnam), and Fukuoka (Japan).