Thai natural wonders: The rain trees of Mae Ngat Somboon Chon Dam

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2025

Stunning century-old red rain trees that emerge majestically from the waters of Mae Ngat Somboon Chon Dam are the must-see attraction for visitors to Chiang Mai’s Phrao district at this time of year.

This rare phenomenon occurs only when the dam’s water level reaches its peak, submerging the trunks and mirroring their vast canopies as they stretch skywards. But tourists only have a short winter window before water levels fall and this natural wonder vanishes.

Thai natural wonders: The rain trees of Mae Ngat Somboon Chon Dam

Especially beautiful are the crowns of the trees, reflected as perfectly round haloes in the water beneath.

Thai natural wonders: The rain trees of Mae Ngat Somboon Chon Dam

A long-tail boat ride from Mae Pang pier allows visitors to reach the trees in just 15-20 minutes and costs 100-200 baht per person.

Thai natural wonders: The rain trees of Mae Ngat Somboon Chon Dam

Tourists can also explore the gorgeous lakeside scenery or camp near the boat pier, where villagers provide food and services 24/7.

Thai natural wonders: The rain trees of Mae Ngat Somboon Chon Dam

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy