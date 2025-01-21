Thai natural wonders: The rain trees of Mae Ngat Somboon Chon Dam

This rare phenomenon occurs only when the dam’s water level reaches its peak, submerging the trunks and mirroring their vast canopies as they stretch skywards. But tourists only have a short winter window before water levels fall and this natural wonder vanishes.
Especially beautiful are the crowns of the trees, reflected as perfectly round haloes in the water beneath.
A long-tail boat ride from Mae Pang pier allows visitors to reach the trees in just 15-20 minutes and costs 100-200 baht per person.
Tourists can also explore the gorgeous lakeside scenery or camp near the boat pier, where villagers provide food and services 24/7.