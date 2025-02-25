Thailand among top solo travel destinations for 2025

Thailand ranks fifth globally for solo travel, according to a new survey by luxury tour operator Kensington. India tops the list, followed by Italy, Japan and Egypt.
"Solo travel is on the rise," said Matt Cammaert of Kensington, speaking to Travel + Leisure magazine. "Travellers are increasingly seeking destinations rich in cultural significance and offering unique landscapes, combined with the independence and seamless, personalised service they desire."
Why does Thailand rank so high?
As the Kensington report suggests, solo travellers are often drawn to destinations that offer more than just beautiful scenery. They seek immersive experiences, cultural enrichment, and a sense of personal connection with the places they visit.
Thailand, with its rich history, vibrant culture, and diverse landscapes, provides all of this and more. From the bustling cities of Bangkok and Chiang Mai to the tranquil beaches of the southern islands, Thailand offers a wealth of experiences for solo travellers to discover at their own pace.
India's star appeal
"India offers such a diverse range of experiences, from the vibrant streets of Jaipur to the tranquil backwaters of Kerala. This variety is what makes India so special for every kind of traveller," said Anit Singh, Kensington's destination expert for the Indian subcontinent, explaining its top ranking.
Home to the iconic Taj Mahal, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1983, India offers a captivating blend of history and culture, fulfilling the long-held dreams of many travellers.
Italian allure
While always a popular choice for all types of holidaymakers, Italy also holds particular appeal for solo travellers. The Kensington report suggests that those exploring European countries independently often seek unique, personalised experiences and attractions beyond the typical tourist trail.
This aligns with trends identified by Expedia and Booking.com, which indicate a growing preference for quieter, less crowded destinations over the more established luxury resorts.
Expedia's "Unpack 25" report reveals that 63% of travellers are likely to visit lesser-known locations on their next trip, a trend that Italy, with its wealth of hidden gems alongside famous landmarks like the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Colosseum, and Milan Cathedral, perfectly embodies.
The report also sheds light on the resurgence of solo travel in the post-pandemic era. While solo travel initially declined during the pandemic, it has since rebounded strongly, driven by a desire for "revenge travel" and a yearning to reconnect with loved ones through shared experiences. As these needs are met, the personal fulfilment of solo travel takes centre stage, allowing individuals to explore their own interests and passions at their leisure.
The survey also highlighted growing interest in solo travel, with 76% of respondents who had never travelled alone revealing they were considering an international solo trip within the next three years.
Top 10 Solo Travel Destinations for 2025: