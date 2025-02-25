Thailand among top solo travel destinations for 2025

Thailand ranks fifth globally for solo travel, according to a new survey by luxury tour operator Kensington. India tops the list, followed by Italy, Japan and Egypt.

"Solo travel is on the rise," said Matt Cammaert of Kensington, speaking to Travel + Leisure magazine. "Travellers are increasingly seeking destinations rich in cultural significance and offering unique landscapes, combined with the independence and seamless, personalised service they desire."

Why does Thailand rank so high?

As the Kensington report suggests, solo travellers are often drawn to destinations that offer more than just beautiful scenery. They seek immersive experiences, cultural enrichment, and a sense of personal connection with the places they visit.

Thailand, with its rich history, vibrant culture, and diverse landscapes, provides all of this and more. From the bustling cities of Bangkok and Chiang Mai to the tranquil beaches of the southern islands, Thailand offers a wealth of experiences for solo travellers to discover at their own pace.

