Foreign tourists to pay more as Japan rolls out dual-pricing system

Thais heading to Japan should prepare for potentially spending more, as the country is set to introduce a “two-tier” pricing system at major tourist attractions from July. The policy will set different rates for Japanese citizens and foreign visitors in a bid to tackle over-tourism while generating additional revenue.

Japan, which has set a target of 60 million foreign tourists annually by 2030, has seen record-breaking visitor numbers, particularly from China, South Korea. The weak yen has further fuelled tourism, with 36.86 million international arrivals recorded last year, surpassing Thailand’s 35 million for the first time.

Japanese authorities argue that the dual-pricing model will help alleviate pressure on overcrowded sites and improve tourism infrastructure. Under the system, foreign visitors will pay higher entry fees than Japanese residents, reflecting differences in economic conditions and the cost of living.

