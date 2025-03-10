Foreign tourists to pay more as Japan rolls out dual-pricing system

Thais heading to Japan should prepare for potentially spending more, as the country is set to introduce a “two-tier” pricing system at major tourist attractions from July. The policy will set different rates for Japanese citizens and foreign visitors in a bid to tackle over-tourism while generating additional revenue.
Japan, which has set a target of 60 million foreign tourists annually by 2030, has seen record-breaking visitor numbers, particularly from China, South Korea. The weak yen has further fuelled tourism, with 36.86 million international arrivals recorded last year, surpassing Thailand’s 35 million for the first time.
Japanese authorities argue that the dual-pricing model will help alleviate pressure on overcrowded sites and improve tourism infrastructure. Under the system, foreign visitors will pay higher entry fees than Japanese residents, reflecting differences in economic conditions and the cost of living.
One example of this policy is Junguria Okinawa, a nature-themed park opening in July. Foreign tourists will be charged 8,800 yen, while locals will pay 6,930 yen. The park’s management justified the pricing by comparing it to international theme parks and highlighting its role in funding site improvements.
The policy, however, has sparked debate over fairness and the feasibility of distinguishing tourists from local residents. Some attractions, like the Himeji Castle, have opted for a regional pricing model, which differentiates between city residents and other visitors rather than based on nationality.
Dual-pricing is not unique to Japan. For instance, the Emerald Buddha Temple in Thailand and the Taj Mahal in India have long charged foreigners higher fees. Additionally, tourism taxes are becoming increasingly common, with destinations like Venice and Hawaii imposing visitor levies. Thailand is also planning to introduce a 300-baht tourism fee for foreign arrivals later this year.