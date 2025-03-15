Explore Bangkok’s vibrant riverside with the Hop-On, Hop-Off Boat Service

3. Tha Tien Pier

Must-visit: Wat Pho and the local markets

Just a short walk from Tha Tien Pier, you can explore Wat Pho, the home of the famous Reclining Buddha. The temple is also a centre for traditional Thai massage, so be sure to treat yourself to a relaxing massage after exploring the area. From Tha Tien, you’re also close to several vibrant local markets, where you can experience authentic Thai street life.

Nearby eats:

Thip Samai Pad Thai: For arguably the best Pad Thai in Bangkok, head to this popular spot. You’ll find a huge crowd here, but it’s well worth the wait.

Chakrit Thai Boat Noodles: For a taste of traditional boat noodles, a dish that’s beloved by locals, visit this restaurant located near the pier.

4. Asiatique The Riverfront

Must-visit: Shopping and entertainment

End your river journey at Asiatique The Riverfront, an open-air mall combining shopping, dining, and entertainment all in one location. After a relaxing boat ride, enjoy the lively atmosphere and vibrant lights of Asiatique. It’s a great spot for both tourists and locals, with plenty of food, shopping, and even a giant Ferris wheel for a fantastic view of the city.

Nearby eats:

Baan Khanitha: A stylish Thai restaurant offering a fine dining experience with green curry, Thai BBQ, and more.

Savoey Seafood: For fresh seafood lovers, Savoey is the place to indulge in grilled prawns, seafood platters, and other Thai specialities.

5. Ratchawong Pier

Must-visit: Chinatown (Yaowarat)

If you’re looking for an unforgettable food adventure, hop off at Ratchawong Pier, which places you right in the heart of Chinatown (Yaowarat). This area is famous for its street food scene, with countless stalls and eateries offering everything from dim sum to roast duck and crispy pork belly.

Nearby eats:

Nai Ek Roll Noodle: For a local favourite, try their dry noodles or boat noodles, both packed with flavour.

T&K Seafood: A bustling seafood joint offering fresh dishes like stir-fried crab with black pepper and oysters.

Why should you try the boat service

The Hop-On, Hop-Off Boat Service isn’t just about the scenic views of the river; it’s a gateway to exploring some of the most iconic spots in Bangkok, paired with exceptional food experiences along the way.

Whether you're a history buff, a food enthusiast, or simply someone looking for a unique way to explore the city, this boat service is an ideal option. With convenient piers located near key attractions and tasty food stalls waiting for you, there’s no better way to spend a day on the water.

Pro tips:

Plan your route: Check the boat schedule and plan your stops to make the most of your time at each pier.

Arrive hungry: You’ll want to sample as much food as possible, so come with an appetite!

Bring cash: Some food stalls and shops only accept cash, so make sure you’re prepared.

Ready to set sail? Hop on, explore and savour the flavours of Bangkok from the river!