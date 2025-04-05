Surreal sculpture garden in Laos transcends religious boundaries

Situated on the banks of the Mekong River near Vientiane is Buddha Park, also known as Xieng Khuan, a destination that defies conventional expectations and ignites the imagination.
A recent visit to this remarkable sculpture park revealed an extraordinary landscape, one that no traveller to this region should miss.
The unique Laotian pagoda architecture at the entrance makes a strong impression even before entering the Park, thanks to its multi-tiered roofs adorned with stylised images of the Naga snake god, a mascot believed by Lao people to provide protection and shelter, and hints at the wonders within.
Wandering through the park is akin to entering a dreamscape where Buddhist and Hindu mythologies converge.
Over 200 sculptures, primarily crafted from concrete, are spread over the grounds, each carved to reveal elaborate detail.
A central feature is the statue of Buddha entering Nirvana, stretching over 40 metres in length, a sight that inspires reverence.
Statues of Hindu deities are also prominent, particularly that of Indra, the supreme god of Hinduism, riding a three-headed elephant.
The sculptures depict a spectrum of figures, including gods, humans, animals, and demons, all interwoven with narratives from the Buddha’s life, Hindu legends, and Laotian epics. The artistry is captivating, with unique shapes and forms giving life to each work.
One of the park's most intriguing monuments is the giant Pumpkin Tower, also known as Hell Cave.
The entrance, shaped like the mouth of an evil spirit, leads to three interior levels symbolizing Hell, Earth, and Heaven. Climbing up through this structure leads to a rewarding view of the park from the top.
Hindu iconography is a key element, with murtis, or representations of gods and goddesses, featured throughout.
These include figures like Shiva, the three-eyed destroyer god, Vishnu, the preserver god, and Arjuna, the archer son of god Indra, alongside animals, humans, and demonic creatures.
Various portrayals of Buddha figures and other elements of Buddhist belief, such as Avalokiteśvara, a bodhisattva embodying compassion, are also present.
The reclining Buddha, a massive 40-metre-long sculpture, is a notable feature. Buddha statues are depicted in symbolic ritual poses called mudras.
Common mudras seen in the park include the bhumisparsha mudra (earth-touching), the dharmachakra mudra (Wheel of Dharma), the dhyana mudra (meditation), the abhaya mudra (fearlessness), and the varada mudra (compassion and charity).
The park's history adds depth to its allure. Founded in 1958 by Luang Pu Bunleua Sulilat, a monk who studied both Buddhism and Hinduism, the park embodies his vision of religious coexistence.
Due to political complexities, Luang Pu Bunleua was compelled to halt construction and later fled to Thailand.
There, he initiated a similar sculpture park in Nong Khai, named Sala Keoku, demonstrating the continuity of his vision across borders. The two parks are geographically close, separated only by the Mekong River.
Buddha Park is more than a tourist attraction; it is a manifestation of one man's artistic vision and a singular blend of religious philosophies. It’s a space for contemplating the intersections of faith, art, and human imagination. For those in search of an extraordinary travel experience, Buddha Park in Vientiane, Laos, is a destination of note.
Buddha Park is located 25 kilometres east of Vientiane, near the Mekong River. The park is open daily from 8 am to 5 pm. Visitors pay a modest entrance fee.