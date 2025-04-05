Surreal sculpture garden in Laos transcends religious boundaries

Situated on the banks of the Mekong River near Vientiane is Buddha Park, also known as Xieng Khuan, a destination that defies conventional expectations and ignites the imagination.

A recent visit to this remarkable sculpture park revealed an extraordinary landscape, one that no traveller to this region should miss.

The unique Laotian pagoda architecture at the entrance makes a strong impression even before entering the Park, thanks to its multi-tiered roofs adorned with stylised images of the Naga snake god, a mascot believed by Lao people to provide protection and shelter, and hints at the wonders within.

Wandering through the park is akin to entering a dreamscape where Buddhist and Hindu mythologies converge.

Over 200 sculptures, primarily crafted from concrete, are spread over the grounds, each carved to reveal elaborate detail.

A central feature is the statue of Buddha entering Nirvana, stretching over 40 metres in length, a sight that inspires reverence.

Statues of Hindu deities are also prominent, particularly that of Indra, the supreme god of Hinduism, riding a three-headed elephant.

The sculptures depict a spectrum of figures, including gods, humans, animals, and demons, all interwoven with narratives from the Buddha’s life, Hindu legends, and Laotian epics. The artistry is captivating, with unique shapes and forms giving life to each work.