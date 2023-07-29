Comfort and riding pleasure key features of Royal Enfield’s new Super Meteor 650

Twin-cylinder engine

The Super Meteor's twin-cylinder engine significantly contributes to the riding pleasure. The mid-cubature engine makes the bike powerful, providing a particularly smooth response when opening from idle. There are no jerks or dips, especially after powerful braking in a corner, followed by throttle opening after the apex. The engine delivers a soft, immediate, and clear response to the twist of the wrist, performing perfectly at both partial and full throttle, from fully closed to slightly opened. Its power delivery is linear, clearly predictable, making it ideal for both inexperienced riders and navigating busy streets with frequent stops.

Even in top gear, the response remains impressive — opening from three-quarters throttle at 120 km/h provides a noticeable burst of forward momentum. Considering it's a 650cc bike, it is exceptionally well-suited for high-speed trails. The balancer effectively eliminates any perceptible vibration up to the 7500-rpm cutoff, resulting in an incredibly smooth motor. The sound of the stock mufflers is a muffled, slightly angry grunt, reminiscent of 90-degree V-twins, thanks to the 270-degree RE crankshaft.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 engine has been intelligently designed to cater to riders of various levels. Even less-experienced riders can comfortably cruise around town in fourth gear without jerking or choking. For more experienced riders, it becomes an excellent companion for exciting journeys, feeling right at home on Thailand's wide-open roads. To fully enjoy the engine's potential, a well-timed shift, combined with the soft slipping clutch and perfectly crisp gearbox, ensures a high level of performance, pleasing responsiveness, and smooth bike handling. This engine proves to be the perfect partner for the new Super Meteor.

The verdict

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has thoroughly modern features, with excellent ergonomics, style, and beginner-friendly attributes. Moreover, the motorcycle handles beautifully, boasts great handlebars, and is crafted with a focus on quality. Overall, the bike is more than just the sum of its parts – it is an absolute joy to ride, offering a smooth and pleasurable experience. The engine strikes the perfect balance between power, traction, and usability, providing a smooth and relaxed ride for leisurely cruising, while also allowing for dynamic and active operation of the gearbox when you crave an invigorating ride with the wind.

Riding the new Super Meteor on Thailand's roads was an exhilarating experience, leaving no doubt about the bike's capabilities and enjoyment it brings to riders of all levels.

The Super Meteor 650 is available at dealerships across the country at an introductory price starting at 269,000 baht for Super Meteor 650 (Astral), 274,000 baht (Interstellar) and the Super Meteor 650 Tourer variant at 284,000 (baht Celestial).