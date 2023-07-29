Comfort and riding pleasure key features of Royal Enfield’s new Super Meteor 650
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 exudes a sense of reliability and encourages a love for long-distance rides. It willingly cruises at high speeds on highways and similar roads, especially in the Tourer version with its effective wind deflector.
However, even the standard model performs well for travel. Whether it was the Super Meteor's touch of adventure or the captivating terrain and different weather conditions like in its Super Meteor 650 Khao Yai trail, exploring the scenic areas was an absolute blast.
Unlike most trips where riders primarily focus on their motorcycle's feedback through their hands, legs, and buttocks, this experience engaged all senses — vision, hearing, smell, and touch. The lower parts of the body, in direct contact with the motorcycle, remained free from discomfort or fatigue. The bumpy sections of the road served as an excellent testing ground for the Showa suspensions, which handled even sharp braking before potholes with ease.
The rear suspension of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, surprisingly, proved to be even better. The middle preload position out of the five on the Showa shock absorbers allowed them to absorb the strongest shocks, and riders could feel how the wheel perfectly tracked the road terrain as the struts compressed and rebounded.
The standard model features a rearward-facing handlebar mounted on curved 80-millimetre spacers, combined with forward-facing foot pegs in the middle position, offering a relaxed, albeit somewhat upright, riding position. The base version's seat is wider and flatter at the front compared to the Tourer, providing a less deep seating position. The passenger side is less spacious than in the Tourer. The shifter foot in the form of a seesaw demands constant use of the heel part due to the gap between the left footrest and the front of the gearbox lever, making shifting with the toe challenging. Despite this, the gearbox shifts flawlessly, with only minor questions regarding the position and shape of the shifter.
Twin-cylinder engine
The Super Meteor's twin-cylinder engine significantly contributes to the riding pleasure. The mid-cubature engine makes the bike powerful, providing a particularly smooth response when opening from idle. There are no jerks or dips, especially after powerful braking in a corner, followed by throttle opening after the apex. The engine delivers a soft, immediate, and clear response to the twist of the wrist, performing perfectly at both partial and full throttle, from fully closed to slightly opened. Its power delivery is linear, clearly predictable, making it ideal for both inexperienced riders and navigating busy streets with frequent stops.
Even in top gear, the response remains impressive — opening from three-quarters throttle at 120 km/h provides a noticeable burst of forward momentum. Considering it's a 650cc bike, it is exceptionally well-suited for high-speed trails. The balancer effectively eliminates any perceptible vibration up to the 7500-rpm cutoff, resulting in an incredibly smooth motor. The sound of the stock mufflers is a muffled, slightly angry grunt, reminiscent of 90-degree V-twins, thanks to the 270-degree RE crankshaft.
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 engine has been intelligently designed to cater to riders of various levels. Even less-experienced riders can comfortably cruise around town in fourth gear without jerking or choking. For more experienced riders, it becomes an excellent companion for exciting journeys, feeling right at home on Thailand's wide-open roads. To fully enjoy the engine's potential, a well-timed shift, combined with the soft slipping clutch and perfectly crisp gearbox, ensures a high level of performance, pleasing responsiveness, and smooth bike handling. This engine proves to be the perfect partner for the new Super Meteor.
The verdict
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has thoroughly modern features, with excellent ergonomics, style, and beginner-friendly attributes. Moreover, the motorcycle handles beautifully, boasts great handlebars, and is crafted with a focus on quality. Overall, the bike is more than just the sum of its parts – it is an absolute joy to ride, offering a smooth and pleasurable experience. The engine strikes the perfect balance between power, traction, and usability, providing a smooth and relaxed ride for leisurely cruising, while also allowing for dynamic and active operation of the gearbox when you crave an invigorating ride with the wind.
Riding the new Super Meteor on Thailand's roads was an exhilarating experience, leaving no doubt about the bike's capabilities and enjoyment it brings to riders of all levels.
The Super Meteor 650 is available at dealerships across the country at an introductory price starting at 269,000 baht for Super Meteor 650 (Astral), 274,000 baht (Interstellar) and the Super Meteor 650 Tourer variant at 284,000 (baht Celestial).