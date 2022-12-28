Serbian performance artist to address Bangkok gathering on Jan 25
Serbian conceptual and performance artist Marina Abramović is scheduled to participate in a special talk at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok on January 25 next year.
The special talk on "History of Long Durational Work and Marina Abramović Institute (MAI)" is a part of Bangkok Art Biennale 2022 (BAB 2022), an international contemporary art festival, which is held every two years.
The festival, which showcases more than 200 contemporary artworks from 73 artists worldwide, kicked off on October 22 this year and will end on February 23, 2023.
The festival is being held at 11 venues across Bangkok, namely Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Wat Prayun, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, QSNCC, Museum Siam, Central World, Samyan Mitrtown, The Park, The Prelude One Bangkok and JWD Art Space.
The festival is also being held virtually on virtualvenue.bkkartbiennale.com.
During the press interview, Abramović said artists nowadays must be able to create hope among people as the world is facing various turmoils, such as war, pandemic and natural disasters.
She said her special talk will gather everything that people need to know about performance art via photos and videos, as well as explanations about the connection between performance art and media.
“In addition, I will explain the history of performance art, which is not only in terms of visual art, but also music, opera and theatre," she said.
She said her works are in line with BAB 2022's concept "Chaos: Calm". Her works, such as Sea Punishing, 8 Lessons on Emptiness, City of Angels and Boat Emptying, are being showcased at QSNCC.
She added that Bangkok is a perfect example of chaos and calm.
"In Bangkok, people have to face noise, air pollution, traffic jams and crowds on the roads," she said, "Meanwhile, people can find temples where people pray and meditate for peace."
Interested people can purchase tickets for participating in Abramović's special talk via www.ticketmelon.com/bangkokartbiennale/worksofartandmai. The ticket prices are 300 baht, 800, baht, 2,000 baht and 3,000 baht.
For more information, visit Bkkartbiennale Facebook and Intstagram.
