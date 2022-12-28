Serbian performance artist to address Bangkok gathering on Jan 25

During the press interview, Abramović said artists nowadays must be able to create hope among people as the world is facing various turmoils, such as war, pandemic and natural disasters.

She said her special talk will gather everything that people need to know about performance art via photos and videos, as well as explanations about the connection between performance art and media.

“In addition, I will explain the history of performance art, which is not only in terms of visual art, but also music, opera and theatre," she said.

She said her works are in line with BAB 2022's concept "Chaos: Calm". Her works, such as Sea Punishing, 8 Lessons on Emptiness, City of Angels and Boat Emptying, are being showcased at QSNCC.

She added that Bangkok is a perfect example of chaos and calm.

"In Bangkok, people have to face noise, air pollution, traffic jams and crowds on the roads," she said, "Meanwhile, people can find temples where people pray and meditate for peace."

Interested people can purchase tickets for participating in Abramović's special talk via www.ticketmelon.com/bangkokartbiennale/worksofartandmai. The ticket prices are 300 baht, 800, baht, 2,000 baht and 3,000 baht.

For more information, visit Bkkartbiennale Facebook and Intstagram.

Related stories: