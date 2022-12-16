Cambodian Musician archives classic vinyl records

“Because of my skill in growing vegetables, I was able to save my life during the Khmer Rouge era and even save my record collection. Because I was farming, I had access to pesticides and was able to use some of them to protect my records from insects,” he continued.

Although he has kept his records safe since 1982, the secret of his collection was only revealed to the public in 2008.

“In 2008, I met Khuth Sokhoeun, who is a writer and lover of traditional music. He took photos of my records and wrote articles about them. The articles became famous around the Kingdom and even overseas. Both local and foreign journalists have come to interview me, although I must admit there has been a slight decrease,” said Sinan.

“In 2009, my records were copyrighted by a company and displayed to the public as photo albums at the Chenla Theatre. In 2014, they appeared at an art exhibition at the Koh Pich Theatre which was organised by the Sin Sisamuth Association. Sin Chanchhaya, the oldest son of Samuth, was the association’s president at the time. In 2016, they were brought to the National Museum of South Korea and exhibited there,” he added.

Many investors and even companies offered him thousands of dollars for his collection, but he always refused to sell. Even now, people have made standing offers to buy individual records from him for several thousand, but he refuses.

He did mention that journalists who wish to interview him usually offer some sort of gift of gratitude to him, and this helps him meet his monthly expenses.

“There was a time when a company in the United States wanted to buy the 401 records for $400,000. I refused to sell because I wanted to preserve and conserve my own heritage, which I worked so hard to save. Today, my records are still valuable. Many record companies and production houses would pay from $2,000 to $2,500 to use them as the basis of re-mastered releases of rare songs,” he said.

“Even though many people offered me large sums of money, I refuse to sell. I think that all of the risks I took to save them might become meaningless if I let them go,” he added.

“I am old and do not want to be rich. I want to keep what I have saved so that later generations will know what we were creating back in the 60s and 70s. I would really like to set up a small museum in my hometown so I could show my collection to the public when they pass through Kampong Thom,” he continued.

Sinan is planning to take a selection of records to Battambang in early 2023 to share with younger fans.

“I think I will prepare a show at the end of February or in early March next year. I will select no more than 50 records. I am getting older, and it is getting harder to travel so far from home,” he said.

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network