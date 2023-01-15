Vietnamese artist welcomes New Year with 2,023 feline statuettes

"As an old Vietnamese saying goes: nhat dang nhi da (first shape, second skin), and the statues first and foremost must have a beautiful shape. Then comes its skin or the paint. The more elaborately and meticulously they are painted, the more complete and beautiful they become," Phat said.

Not only different in shape, but the statues are also diverse in styles of sculpture. While some are crafted in the realism style, others are depicted in abstraction or expressionism.

"To differentiate them from tiger statues, I have carefully studied the cat figures. The cat's face is always triangular, with big ears, pointed chin, and its tail is long and straight-up," he added.

According to Phat, the image of a cat has inspired him as it is a domesticated animal closely associated with Vietnamese life and loved by everyone, from children to the elderly.

"I have come up with many unique cat figures and positions, but I have been most impressed with the image of cats playing in the sun. That explains why I have created many decorative items depicting cats playing around."

The most impressive and sophisticated work in Phát's feline collection is a set of chairs with different colours and a fish-shaped table, which he has named Bua Tiec Ngay Xuan (A Spring Feast). Patterns inspired by Vietnamese folk art and tales like Dam Cuoi Chuot (Mice's Wedding) or Chu Be Om Meo (Boy Hugs Cat) are used to decorate the chairs.

"The set showcases the meal of a cat family celebrating a new year. It aims to deliver my wish of a joyful party for every Vietnamese family in 2023, just like these witty and lively cats," he said.

Unlike the previous collections that were mainly exhibited in Hanoi, the artist has taken his feline artworks further, having them displayed in HCM City last December. Through the eight-day solo exhibition, he introduced the traditional craft to more people in the southern city.

Dedication to the ancient craft

Phat was born in the Hanoi suburb's Son Tay Town. As the only lacquer artisan in the town, he has contributed to passing down the craft to the next generation and inspiring young artists in his homeland, as well as creating jobs for dozens of locals.

His greatest desire is not only to preserve and promote traditional lacquer fine art but also to bring this traditional beauty of Vietnam to the world. His original artisanal artworks have made a great impression on Vietnamese and international art lovers in recent years.

Phat said his passion for art was inherited from his father and grandfather. During his childhood, he followed them to restore heritage buildings in his hometown, like communal houses, temples, and shrines, which exposed him to his first understanding of lacquer art.

His childhood passion inspired him to study lacquer painting at the Hanoi University of Industrial Fine Arts. After graduating, Phat embarked on his own artistic path. He started a private business specialising in lacquer paintings, lacquerwares, and inlaid and lacquered jewellery in his hometown.

Since then, his artistic career began to flourish, and he has won many awards, such as first prizes in the Hanoi handicraft design competitions in 2014 and 2019, and the top prize in the Vietnam Handicraft Design Contest 2020 with the “1010 Lacquered Buffalo Statues” project.

Most recently, his feline statue named Meo Xu Doai (Cat of Doai Land) won third prize in the Vietnam Handicraft Design contest 2022.

In 2017, he was among the youngest artists honoured as a typical “Hanoi Artisan” by the municipal People's Committee.

With great passion and capacity to grasp market trends, Phat has created unique products of his own mark with high value, different from other lacquer products on the market.

He has opened a free vocational workshop at home to spread his passion for lacquer art.

"My free vocational workshop aims to find 'heirs' who can join me in building and transforming Doung Lam into a traditional lacquer village," he said.

His creativity space – Phat Studio – has become a must-visit for any tourists to Duong Lâm Village. There they can contemplate his feline statue collection and other unique lacquer artworks or observe the artist at each stage, from sculpting to lacquering.

They can also join in creating artwork, thereby gaining a deeper understanding of Vietnamese traditional art.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network