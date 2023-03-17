From Bangkok to the Oscars: A red-carpet dream comes true
Asians were in the spotlight at this year’s Academy Awards with Malaysia’s Michelle Yeoh becoming the first Asian to win an Oscar for best actress and Vietnamese-born American actor Ke Huy Quan winning the best supporting actor award.
Their film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, was co-directed by Chinese-American filmmaker Daniel Kwan. It won the Oscar for best director.
Another Asian was there on the big day – not as an actor or filmmaker, but as a photographer.
Thai national Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet was dispatched by The New York Times to photograph Hollywood stars at the Oscars in Los Angeles.
Jutharat said that her team had three photographers and that she was near the red carpet where actors and actresses nominated for Oscars entered.
“Taking photos at the Oscars has always been my dream,” she said. “I was very excited when I learned about this assignment. I thought I would have to wait longer to get the job.”
The 30-year-old – whose nickname Poup?e means “doll” in French – spoke to The Nation from the United States, where she has lived for six years.
It was around noon there, and she had only a half hour to spare before returning to work.
Path to becoming photographer
After graduating from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Mass Communications, Jutharat began working as a video editor but later shifted to street photography.
It is a genre of photography that records everyday life in public places through chance encounters and random incidents.
Jutharat said photography became her hobby in high school when she started photographing family, friends, university events and graduation ceremonies.
It became serious when she turned to street photography, she said.
That was a turning point in her life. She decided to study photography in the US with funds from her father, which served as her “only bullet” in the hunt to fulfill her dream.
“Luckily, our family had a fund. But Dad told me this was the only sum for me. If it ran out, there was no more and I had to make more money by myself,” Jutharat said.
She studied at the International Center of Photography in New York. After completing her studies, Jutharat decided to return to Thailand because it was difficult to find a job in New York.
As a freelance photographer in Thailand, she often worked over 16 hours a day at movie shoots, but in late 2019 she was able to get a US visa, so she decided to return to resume pursuing her dream.
Photography during the pandemic
“I went back to the US in late 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic came not long after that,” Jutharat said.
The situation turned dire in the US in early January 2020. City lockdowns began in March. “I had to stay in my room for four to five months doing the cooking, raising my cat, and playing board games,” she said.
She did not go out to take photos due to the pandemic. She earned no income at the time, so falling ill would have made things worse for her.
After four months of lockdowns, Americans staged protests and clashed with police.
Then came a series of both peaceful protests and riots against police brutality and racism after George Floyd was killed by police officers during an arrest in May 2020.
“Protests became violent as the Covid situation was worsening. I wanted to record that historic time, so I decided to join street rallies to take photos,” Jutharat said.
She began sending her photos of Black Lives Matter rallies and anti-lockdown protests to The New York Times.
Getting hired by The New York Times
A job offer came three months later – in October 2020.
Her first assignment was to take photos of gift shops in New York during the pandemic.
Earning credit for her work for The New York Times, Jutharat managed to build connections, which she said led to more assignments.
Shooting photos at this year’s Oscars was the most memorable job for her.
“When I learned about the assignment, I told myself the time has come eventually. I had thought I would have to wait two to five more years to get the job,” she said.
But she is uncertain whether she will be assigned to the Oscars again next year due to the tough competition.
As a freelance photographer, she earns between US$60,000 and 80,000 (2.1-2.8 million baht) per year. Rates are much higher for advertising photos than news photos, she said.
“After the Oscars, I am thinking of raising my rates,” she joked.
No plans to return to Thailand soon
She has no plans to return to Thailand soon. “I intend to continue gaining experience for some time. I may become a lecturer after returning to Thailand,” Jutharat said.
The photographer credited her patience and determination for coming this far in her career. “Our will is most important. We must not give up.”
Professionals must accept both praise and criticism in order to improve their work, she said.
“Certainly, praise gives you encouragement, but criticism causes you to improve.”