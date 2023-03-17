From Bangkok to the Oscars: A red-carpet dream comes true

Their film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, was co-directed by Chinese-American filmmaker Daniel Kwan. It won the Oscar for best director.

Another Asian was there on the big day – not as an actor or filmmaker, but as a photographer.

Thai national Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet was dispatched by The New York Times to photograph Hollywood stars at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

Jutharat said that her team had three photographers and that she was near the red carpet where actors and actresses nominated for Oscars entered.

“Taking photos at the Oscars has always been my dream,” she said. “I was very excited when I learned about this assignment. I thought I would have to wait longer to get the job.”

The 30-year-old – whose nickname Poup?e means “doll” in French – spoke to The Nation from the United States, where she has lived for six years.

It was around noon there, and she had only a half hour to spare before returning to work.

