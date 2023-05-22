Art book pays homage to Tai culture with stunning photos, intimate stories

The result of their collaboration is a book – “TAI, A Woven Culture” – that is culturally insightful and visually dazzling, weighing a hefty three kilograms.

Co-produced by Belgian Hans Roels and Napajaree Suanduenchai and published by Rover Books, the 348-page coffee table book was sparked by a conversation between the two when they met 25 years ago.

Roels is a renowned photographer with an intense interest in cultures. Napajaree is the co-founder of the Tai Textile Society in Bangkok.

Their collaboration – Roels took the photographs and Naparjaree was the lead writer for the text – is making waves.

The Siam Society described it as “an art book about Tai culture, the ethnic background of over 80 per cent of the inhabitants of Thailand. What unites all Tai people since the last migration in 1300 is their remarkable and unique weaving culture”.

“The most comprehensive and detailed study and representation of the Tai people, with stunning photographs and beautifully presented,” Goodreads says.