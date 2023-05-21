Prayut seeks Unesco seal of approval for Thai loincloth

Outgoing Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha expects the pha khao ma to be a successful soft-power item to promote Thailand after two performances by Thai dancers wearing traditional attire received immense attention on World Dance Day 2023, Anucha said.

Thai dancers performed two shows at the World Dance Day in Jakarta on May 6.

The first performance showed how Thai villagers wear the loincloth in their daily lives.