Ganesha gashapon up for grabs at Ganesh Chaturthi event in National Museum

Visitors can sign up for a guided tour through the exhibition depicting the birth of the Hindu god and the mythology related to it.

Gashapon collectors will get a rare chance to pick a Ganesha gashapon figurine over the four days, while art lovers can pick up a creation by one of the many artists participating in the event.

The museum is also granting devotees access to its Ganesha shrine in the museum’s Mahasurasinghanat building.