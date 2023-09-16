Ganesha gashapon up for grabs at Ganesh Chaturthi event in National Museum
Followers of the Hindu faith are invited to join Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the National Museum in Bangkok.
The four-day “Maha Ganapati” event, which kicked off on Saturday, features a variety of activities, including a quiz and a workshop to paint Mushaka, Ganesha’s little mouse companion.
Visitors can sign up for a guided tour through the exhibition depicting the birth of the Hindu god and the mythology related to it.
Gashapon collectors will get a rare chance to pick a Ganesha gashapon figurine over the four days, while art lovers can pick up a creation by one of the many artists participating in the event.
The museum is also granting devotees access to its Ganesha shrine in the museum’s Mahasurasinghanat building.
Hindus mark Ganesh Chaturthi every year from September 19 to 28 to commemorate the birth of Ganesha. It is believed that anybody who worships the god during this period will achieve success in what they desire.
The event will also feature Thai Museum Day, which is marked every year on September 19.
Though the event wraps up at 4pm on Saturday, it runs from 9am to 8pm on other days.
Visit the National Museum Bangkok’s Facebook page for more information.