Immersive show of Korean cultural heritage opens at National Museum Bangkok

The exhibition, titled "A New Encounter: Immersive Gallery of Korean Art," presents Korean cultural heritage reinterpreted by the latest digital media technology. The exhibition is organized jointly by the National Museum of Korea and the National Museum Bangkok.

Also on display are two sculptures of Buddha from the two countries that, while hailing from different eras, share rich and long histories of Buddhist stories.

In organizing the first official public presentation of Korean cultural heritage in Thailand, the organizers aimed to blend cultural heritage and digital technology in introducing Korean art and history in an approachable way to the museumgoers.

Two large-scaled immersive digital content, "Journey of the Soul" and "Royal Procession with the People," produced by the NMK are on display.

The two newly created content are based on Joseon-era Buddhist paintings and "Uigwe," a collection of royal protocols of the Joseon era.