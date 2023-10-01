Nan celebrates rhinoceros beetles with caravan and festival

Some local residents refer to the beetles as "Maeng Kham" due to their penchant for fighting. They are also dubbed "fighters of the mountains" because their battles can last for more than one hour.

Rhinoceros beetles have a life cycle of one year, and mate between August and November. They consume tree sap and people raise them by feeding them sugarcane, bananas and melons.

In Thailand, small beetles with short horns are called "Kwang Ki", medium ones with medium-length horns are called "Kwang Sam", and large ones with long horns are called "Kwang Song". Females without horns are called "Emo" or "Elum".