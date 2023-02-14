“Plant Trees – Get Mushrooms” Strategy convinces farmers to save forests

Mycorrhiza and trees – an inseparable relationship in ecosystems.

Jittra, an expert and researcher on ectomycorrhiza for more than 20 years, describes the uniqueness of “Mycorrhiza” fungi that the name is derived from the word “mycor” meaning “fungus” and “rhiza” meaning “root”.

Mycorrhiza, therefore, refers to the symbiotic relationship between fungi and plant roots. Mycorrhiza fungi find water and minerals, deliver them to plants, while plants photosynthesize them, and then create food, sending them down to the roots where fungal fibers abound.”

Apart from feeding the plants, fungi also keep plants healthy by preventing diseases from microorganisms. And it has been found that plants with mycorrhiza grow well, are drought and acidity resistant, resulting in a high rate of survival.”

According to current research, it is known that mycorrhiza plays a very important role in forest ecosystems because the underground mycorrhiza fibers that spread throughout the forest are a network through which trees in the forest communicate with each other about food and various chemicals used for growth and survival.

This is also known as the “Wood Wide Web” which allows us to learn that the forest ecosystems communicate through these mycorrhiza fiber networks.

Mycorrhizae can be divided into two types: ectomycorrhiza, a fungus that grows around the plant root and the plant root cells, and endomycorrhiza, which is a fungus that grows in plant cells.

“Ectomycorrhiza is essential to the ecosystem as they cohabitate with the roots of forest trees such as Dipterocarpaceae genus, such as resin trees (Yang Na/Dipterocarpus alatus), Yang Daeng (Garjan/Dipterocarpus alatus), Hiang (Dipterocarpus obtusifolius), Ta-khian (Hopea odorata), Pluang (Dipterovarpus tuberculstus Roxb.), Payom (Shorea roxburghii), Teng (Siamese Sal/Shorea obtusa), Rang (Shorea siamensis), etc. Fagaceae trees, Pinaceae trees, and Eucalyptus (Myrtaceae) trees.

Moreover, these fungi create mushrooms, which are the sexual reproductive structure from the right moisture and temperature as their flowers, creating spores to propagate and perpetuate in the circle of life,” explained Jittra.

Plant trees for mushrooms – a Strategy for Sustainable Forest Restoration

Jittra explains that after 4 years of planting Dipterocarpaceae plant seedlings with ectomycorrhiza there will be mushrooms around the trees. At first, there will be mostly the sickeners mushrooms (Russula emetica), and in the following years, when the trees become larger, the number of mushroom will decrease, but there will be more variety on a seasonal basis.

For example, barometer earthstar mushrooms (Astraeus hygrometricus) will be found in late summer, early rainy season, or around May. In the rainy season, the most common mycorrhiza mushrooms are various types of Amanita vaginata mushrooms, the sickeners, toadstool, bolete, chanterelle, etc., The moisture content in the soil determines the type and variety of mushrooms. In addition, when the forest is more fertile, other mushrooms that are not mycorrhiza are formed, such as Termitomyces, Lentinus polychrous, and Lentinus squarrosulus, etc.

“Barometer earthstar, Amanita vaginata, Russula emetica, etc. are mycorrhiza that are expensive because they cannot be grown, but only develop around tree roots in the forest. These mushrooms grow in deciduous forests with Dipterocarpaceae trees, so if you want mushrooms, you have to plant these trees,” said Jittra.

In addition to the northern region, Jittra said that the reforestation methods in this project can be applied to reforestation in many areas throughout Thailand.

For Jittra, Dipterocarpaceae is a “magical tree” that not only generates additional income for villagers but is also one of those trees that helps to cope with climate change as well.

Forest – Mushroom – Human in a symbiotic relationship

The villagers’ lives are already tied to the forest, and mushrooms are part of the community’s lifestyle. The villagers know mushrooms, the characteristics of edible mushrooms, the seasons for collecting mushrooms, where to find mushrooms, etc. It is not difficult to connect the knowledge of the villagers with forest conservation.

Noppadol said that CLNR has held workshops for the villagers on this topic on how to plant trees and then get mushrooms in 4 years. Moreover, the center also cultivates Dipterocarpaceae seedlings which are home to mycorrhiza mushrooms, and many villagers have obtained them to plant.

“We want the villagers to be able to live in harmony with nature. When they understand the relationship between fungi and trees, they will help to grow and preserve forests and benefit from the forest. Mushrooms can also be eaten and sold for a living,” concluded Noppadol.

Agencies and interested parties can contact for free seedlings containing Ectomycorrhiza! at the Center of Learning Network for the Region (CLNR), Khaeng Khoi District, Saraburi Province, and Muang Nan District, Nan Province.