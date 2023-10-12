A nation remembers its beloved late King through art

Thailand’s national artists and honorary artists in the field of photography, painting, sculpture, music and poetry will display their creations to express their gratitude for the royal kindness of King Rama IX. They will be joined by over 1,000 items of photographic art by photojournalists, independent artists and the general public.

Highlights include photos and paintings by former prime minister Chuan Leekpai, Amrit Chusuwan (national artist – painting and mixed media), Woranan Chatchawaltipakorn (national artist – photography), Paiboon Musikpodok (national artist - visual arts), and Teerapap Lohitkul (national artist - documentary).

All works in the exhibitions will be later sold with earnings donated to charity under the Siriraj Foundation.

Thailand’s much-beloved His Majesty King Bhumibol the Great passed away on October 13, 2016, at age 88. His reign, lasting 70 years and 126 days, was the longest in the history of Thailand.

The day of his passing, October 13, has been declared a national holiday to commemorate his benevolence and royal initiatives.