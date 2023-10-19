Innovative digital art comes to Bangkok

0010x0010, whose real name is Ray Tijssen, said the exhibition presents the duality between beauty and darkness in a bid to show that people can enjoy the beauty of life despite darkness-like misery, adding that technology plays an important role in artistry as it enables visitors to experience many angles of each artwork.

"The world is in the digital renaissance era when people can change traditional art into digital format," he said, explaining that he decided to hold this digital art exhibition in Bangkok as the capital has a good blend of art and culture, while it shares open-minded, stress-free and relaxed feelings like his hometown of Amsterdam.

He also hopes his artworks will inspire Thai artists to develop their works and understand how diverse Thai arts can be. "Even if it is a dark picture, it is also beautiful," he added.

A new medium of digital renaissance

Nalada Taechanarong, director of Xumiiro Gallery in Los Angeles which is representing Tijssen for his Bangkok show, said the exhibition features digital art on a micro LED screen dubbed “The Wall”, which helps boost the picture quality.

“The screen is not for watching TV anymore, it acts as a canvas for digital art," she said, "This is the first time that the artist has created content to make The Wall a new medium of digital renaissance," she said, adding that the audio innovation from Germany will enable visitors to immerse themselves in Tijssen's imagination.

"We invite everyone to immerse themselves in this unique confluence of art and technology," she said, "Let us celebrate the beauty, challenges, and conversations sparked by the world of algorithms."