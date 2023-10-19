Innovative digital art comes to Bangkok
“Algorithmic Organisms", the latest exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Arts (Moca Bangkok) dives deep into the intertwined realms of technology and artistry.
A collaboration between global tech giant Samsung and visionary Dutch audiovisual artist “0010x0010”, this seamless combination of visual and audio innovations enables visitors to explore the significant growing impact of algorithmic patterns that shape lifestyles, mould interior designs, redefine entertainment, and fuel fantasies.
The exhibition unfolds in a three-chapter narrative: “Symbiosis in Spaces”, which explores the harmonious co-existence between digital entities and physical spaces; “Synthetic Senses”, where technology and senses merge, forging new synthetic experiences; and “Syntax Error”, which showcases the intriguing glitches, imperfections and vulnerabilities of our digital world.
0010x0010, whose real name is Ray Tijssen, said the exhibition presents the duality between beauty and darkness in a bid to show that people can enjoy the beauty of life despite darkness-like misery, adding that technology plays an important role in artistry as it enables visitors to experience many angles of each artwork.
"The world is in the digital renaissance era when people can change traditional art into digital format," he said, explaining that he decided to hold this digital art exhibition in Bangkok as the capital has a good blend of art and culture, while it shares open-minded, stress-free and relaxed feelings like his hometown of Amsterdam.
He also hopes his artworks will inspire Thai artists to develop their works and understand how diverse Thai arts can be. "Even if it is a dark picture, it is also beautiful," he added.
A new medium of digital renaissance
Nalada Taechanarong, director of Xumiiro Gallery in Los Angeles which is representing Tijssen for his Bangkok show, said the exhibition features digital art on a micro LED screen dubbed “The Wall”, which helps boost the picture quality.
“The screen is not for watching TV anymore, it acts as a canvas for digital art," she said, "This is the first time that the artist has created content to make The Wall a new medium of digital renaissance," she said, adding that the audio innovation from Germany will enable visitors to immerse themselves in Tijssen's imagination.
"We invite everyone to immerse themselves in this unique confluence of art and technology," she said, "Let us celebrate the beauty, challenges, and conversations sparked by the world of algorithms."
The screen is the key
The Wall not only delivers extraordinary art quality and lifelike colours but also provides flexibility in size, said Jennifer Song, president of Thai Samsung Electronics.
Visitors can experience a screen 146 inches in size at the exhibition, which is recognised for its outstanding innovation in the digital signage industry, she said.
Apart from The Wall, a number of display products have been installed to allow visitors to experience a selection of the exhibition’s stunning audiovisual content.
The LFD Display, which is unlimited in terms of size, allows users to design and arrange freely to optimise for varied environments, while “The Frame” brings the experience of an art gallery directly into the home with 100% colour volume with quantum dot.
Additionally, Neo QLED 8K, an ultra-premium screen, refines the viewing experience with impeccable visual and sound quality, providing an enhanced luminance scale for a more precise content quality.
Be inspired
Kanachai Bencharongkul, director of Moca Bangkok, said this exhibition aims to inspire Thai artists and visitors. He said it would create a new angle for the museum as digital art is rarely seen in Thailand.
"We want to seek something new for many groups of visitors, including children and adults," he said. “We believe that this event will attract both Thai residents and international tourists to come and appreciate the exhibition”.
For more information on the 'Algorithmic Organisms' exhibition, follow the links below:
- Xumiiro Gallery: https://www.instagram.com/xumiirogallery/
- 0010x0010: https://www.instagram.com/0010x0010/?hl=en
- Samsung Thailand: https://www.instagram.com/samsungthailand/?hl=en
- Moca Bangkok: https://www.instagram.com/mocabangkok/