Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

This is the first time in Thai art history that art pieces will be presented in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Coral, an NFT marketplace platform of KX. Proceeds from sales of the artworks will be presented to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund of the Thai Red Cross Society.
Interested persons are invited to view the exhibition offline and online on the NFT Innovation Wall from Tuesday until May 14, at ICON Art & Culture Space, 8th Floor, ICONSIAM.
Tej Bunnag, secretary-general of the Thai Red Cross Society, said, “Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, who is also Executive Vice President of Thai Red Cross Society, is the first artist who has graciously given art pieces to the Thai Red Cross Society’s exhibition. It is organised by the Fund Raising Bureau of the Thai Red Cross Society. The event is aimed at inviting donations on the Coral Platform of KX in the form of non-fungible tokens or NFTs. Furthermore, the exhibition also affirms Her Royal Highness’s vision and clemency towards the Thai people, with the purpose of preparing all Thais for any adverse incidents, and to provide relief and recovery from natural disasters and threats caused by emerging diseases.”
The first donations via the Coral Platform will be granted by Her Royal Highness to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund of the Thai Red Cross Society for use in the aforementioned objectives.
Pasinee Limatibul, member of the Thai Red Cross Society Committee and Chairman of ICONSIAM Co Ltd, added that a total of 32 art pieces including oil paintings, watercolour paintings, crayon paintings, poster colour paintings and lithographs were given to the Thai Red Cross Society from Her Royal Highness’s collection, and the history of each painting has been presented in Her Royal Highness’s books.
The oldest paintings are “Barbados Pride Trees”, painted in 1963 when Her Royal Highness was in Grade 3, whereas “Purple Vase” was inspired by oil paintings of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who had given remaining paints to Her Royal Highness. Additionally, there are paintings that reflect the lifestyles of people from all walks of life, such as “Rice Farmers and Miners”, “Temple of the Emerald Buddha”, as well as those inspired by poems or various other works of literature.
The Princess’s 32 paintings reflect her genius in arts and as a storyteller via her memoirs. Her paintings will be converted into digital files on the Coral Platform of KX to offer the public an opportunity to view their artistic genius while also enhancing and connecting the art world to the digital world in a seamless manner.
The exhibition featuring Her Royal Highness’s artworks will be on display from today until May 14, at ICON Art & Culture Space on the 8th floor of ICONSIAM. Opening hours are 11am to 8pm on weekdays, and 10am to 8pm on weekends. Subsequently, the artworks will be uploaded to the coralworld.co website for future viewing, and donations can be made from June 2022 onwards.
Published : May 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
