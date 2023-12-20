Artist ‘Tew’ challenges us to rethink the power of ceramics

“Unsinn im Sinn!”, is Tew’s first solo exhibition, one about reinterpreted memories, good and bad.

The words of the exhibition title bring back memories of what his ceramics teacher once said during his first year at school; “Unsinn im Sinn!” is translated into English as “Nonsense in mind”. Tew has never forgotten these words.

Fortunately, another teacher, who was more encouraging, revealed to him the fascinating nature of art and showed Tew that everything is possible.

Everything that he learned from his teacher, all his flash-back memories of him – inspired him to create this exhibition.

His past teachings and practice are assessed and presented through each art piece. The artist emphasises ceramics as a medium in terms of its history and his personal account within its context. “Unsinn im Sinn”, which sounds negative at first blush, can eventually grow to connote the opposite, becoming the truth underlying his practice, decisions, and beliefs.