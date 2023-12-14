Neilson Hays Library celebrates UNESCO recognition

The historic building was built in 1922 by Italian architect Mario Tamagno. It was Thailand’s first community library, possibly the first English-language library — and most certainly the first women-led library — in the Southeast Asian region.

The 2016-2018 restoration has earned an Award of Distinction at the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

A statement by the world body noted that the restoration demonstrates a nuanced understanding of the spirit of place, which was well-respected and enhanced through careful research and investigation.

Nalin Vanasin, the Neilson Hays Library Association president, said the most challenging part of the restoration project was planning the fundraising. They worried that a 10 million baht project might seem excessive for such a small building. Also challenging were the technical aspects of the building. Because there is no surviving blueprint for the structure, the experts had to undertake extensive research to get it right.

UNESCO jury deliberations were held last November, with members reviewing 50 entries from 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Thirteen projects from six countries —Afghanistan, China, India, Iran, Nepal, and Thailand — were acknowledged with awards.