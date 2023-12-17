Art Jakarta 2023 finds newfound appreciation in new venue

In addition, more than 100 children took part each day at Play by UOB, a commissioned piece by Farhan Siki displayed at the UOB Art Space.

Visitors, including community leaders and celebrities, also enjoyed the Art Jakarta Scene, which offered an opportunity to young collectors to purchase the works of up-and-coming as well as established artists.

Fredy Chandra of Mizuma Gallery, a long-time participant in the annual fair, expressed his belief that Art Jakarta was a very important forum in Southeast Asia.

"This art week brought together actors from various parts of the fine arts ecosystem, not only introducing the artists' works to the wider community, but also becoming an important venue for exchanging information," he said.

Biantoro Santoso of Nadi Gallery meanwhile noted that Art Jakarta had always been an important platform

for the gallery to introduce its artists to the wider community.

“We are very happy to be able to come back and interact with visitors, especially seeing the satisfying response. In this new location, Art Jakarta continues to show great support for galleries, especially from Indonesia,” he said.

Art collector Natasha Sidharta expressed her view that rather than an art fair, Art Jakarta would be more aptly described as a platform of art appreciation.

"What's more appropriate is that this time, we are using the Art Jakarta platform to recognize the art community so that more people will be able to know and appreciate artists and their work, as we do at Art Jakarta," she said.

Art Jakarta will return for its 14th edition next year from Oct. 4 to 6, 2024 at JIExpo Kemayoran.



